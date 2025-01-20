Two Groups of Disability SSDI Beneficiaries Will Not Get More Payments This Month

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Two Groups of Disability SSDI Beneficiaries Will Not Get More Payments This Month

In January and February 2025, eligible beneficiaries of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) can receive up to $1,530 through a phased payment schedule established by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The first SSDI payment was made on January 8 for beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of each month. Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of any month will receive their second payment on January 15.

Third (and last) SSDI payment coming next week

As you can see, there is a pattern to follow: payments are made on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month will receive their third payment on January 22.

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment, previously scheduled for February 1, will be moved to January 31. The SSA does not make payments on holidays or weekends, so payment dates that fall on these days are moved to the previous business day.

SSDI Eligibility Requirements in 2025

To be eligible for SSDI, applicants must have at least 40 work credits, with 20 earned within the last ten years. Applicants must meet the SSA’s disability criteria, including inability to perform substantial work, as assessed by the SGA threshold. Legally blind individuals meet specific criteria that allow for higher income limits and differentiated benefits.

Two Groups of Disability SSDI Beneficiaries Will Not Get More Payments This Month
Source google.com

In 2025, the monthly Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA) limit for non-blind beneficiaries is set at $1,530, adjusted for the 2.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).This limit determines the income level that the Social Security Administration considers to be substantial work. Exceeding this threshold may result in denial of benefits.

Legally blind individuals have a monthly SGA limit of $2,700, which is adjusted to national wage averages. The values are updated annually to reflect current economic conditions.

Disabled adults may receive up to 50% of their parents’ SSDI benefits. The existence of other family beneficiaries may affect the amount received.

Also See:- SNAP Benefits in January 2025: Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

For You!

IRS alerts on Form W-2 due by this date for all taxpayers – do it before it’s too late

IRS alerts on Form W-2 due by this date for all taxpayers – do it before it’s too late

Two Groups of Disability SSDI Beneficiaries Will Not Get More Payments This Month

Two Groups of Disability SSDI Beneficiaries Will Not Get More Payments This Month

The Tool Created by the IRS to File Your Taxes for Free, No Payments Required

The Tool Created by the IRS to File Your Taxes for Free, No Payments Required

SNAP Benefits in January 2025 Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

SNAP Benefits in January 2025: Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

SSI Recipients Think They Will Not Get a Payment in February The SSA Explains the Truth

SSI Recipients Think They Will Not Get a Payment in February: The SSA Explains the Truth

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

IRS alerts on Form W-2 due by this date for all taxpayers – do it before it’s too late

IRS alerts on Form W-2 due by this date for all taxpayers – do it before it’s too late

The Tool Created by the IRS to File Your Taxes for Free, No Payments Required

The Tool Created by the IRS to File Your Taxes for Free, No Payments Required

SNAP Benefits in January 2025 Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

SNAP Benefits in January 2025: Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

The 2025 Tax Season When Will You See Your $7,830 Refund Money

The 2025 Tax Season: When Will You See Your $7,830 Refund Money

These States Are Still Delivering $1,751 SNAP Benefits in January

These States Are Still Delivering $1,751 SNAP Benefits in January

Major changes to the Child Tax Credit in 2025 How will they affect your wallet

Major changes to the Child Tax Credit in 2025: How will they affect your wallet?

Direct File Expands Eligibility for 2025 as New States Are Included by the IRS

Direct File Expands Eligibility for 2025 as New States Are Included by the IRS

Good news for some Louisiana residents – $1400 stimulus check only if you are eligible and have done this before

Good news for some Louisiana residents – $1400 stimulus check only if you are eligible and have done this before

Good news with Secure 2.0 law – big change for retirees this year 2025 – here’s how it will affect your pocketbook

Good news with Secure 2.0 law – big change for retirees this year 2025 – here’s how it will affect your pocketbook

What is going on – More than 72,000 homeowners policies for California residents canceled for this reason

What is going on? – More than 72,000 homeowners policies for California residents canceled for this reason

Saying goodbye to Macy’s – 66 stores across the U.S. to close – these are the affected locations

Saying goodbye to Macy’s – 66 stores across the U.S. to close – these are the affected locations

3 stimulus checks that will be available in January to people in these states who meet these requirements

3 stimulus checks that will be available in January to people in these states who meet these requirements

Leave a Comment