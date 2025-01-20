Two Groups of Disability SSDI Beneficiaries Will Not Get More Payments This Month

In January and February 2025, eligible beneficiaries of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) can receive up to $1,530 through a phased payment schedule established by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The first SSDI payment was made on January 8 for beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of each month. Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of any month will receive their second payment on January 15.

Third (and last) SSDI payment coming next week

As you can see, there is a pattern to follow: payments are made on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month will receive their third payment on January 22.

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment, previously scheduled for February 1, will be moved to January 31. The SSA does not make payments on holidays or weekends, so payment dates that fall on these days are moved to the previous business day.

SSDI Eligibility Requirements in 2025

To be eligible for SSDI, applicants must have at least 40 work credits, with 20 earned within the last ten years. Applicants must meet the SSA’s disability criteria, including inability to perform substantial work, as assessed by the SGA threshold. Legally blind individuals meet specific criteria that allow for higher income limits and differentiated benefits.

In 2025, the monthly Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA) limit for non-blind beneficiaries is set at $1,530, adjusted for the 2.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).This limit determines the income level that the Social Security Administration considers to be substantial work. Exceeding this threshold may result in denial of benefits.

Legally blind individuals have a monthly SGA limit of $2,700, which is adjusted to national wage averages. The values are updated annually to reflect current economic conditions.

Disabled adults may receive up to 50% of their parents’ SSDI benefits. The existence of other family beneficiaries may affect the amount received.

Also See:- SNAP Benefits in January 2025: Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed