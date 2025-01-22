Two Georgia towns are among Southern Living’s “best places to go in 2025.” These are the hidden gems

Looking for a great place to visit in the south? Look no further than Georgia’s two hidden gems.

Two towns in the state have been named to Southern Living’s list of the top 25 places to visit in the South in 2025. The magazine’s list features towns with a distinct blend of Southern charm, history, and culture.

Best places to visit in Georgia in 2025

While many people are familiar with the renowned Callaway Resort and Gardens, a lesser-known gem is just 40 minutes away.

Hills and Dales Estate is located on 1916 Hills and Dales Dr. in LaGrange. The former family home of textile magnate Cason J. Callaway provides a glimpse into a bygone era.

“The 1916 Georgian-Italian villa is famous for its boxwoods, camellias, and orchids,” Southern Living reported. “Its 1841 grounds are considered some of the best-preserved 19th-century gardens in America.”

Quercus, a resort on 208 Caldwell St. in Gay, is also in Georgia. It is located on 3,800 acres of land and was established in the 1970s as a working farm.

Today, Quercus is a luxurious resort with four furnished guesthouses and Uberto restaurant.

“Take part in activities like horseback riding, kayaking, and fishing on the Flint River, or just enjoy the quiet,” the magazine Southern Living suggested. “Although the property itself is expansive, everything is tailored to a small number of guests, so it feels like a private escape.”

Best places to visit the South in 2025

Here are all of Southern Livings top places:

The Summit, in Terlingua, TX

The Hotel Chalet, in Chattanooga, TN

Star of the Seas Cruise, in Cape Canaveral, FL

The Momentary, in Bentonville, AR

Bernheim Forest and Arboretum, in Clermont, KY

Palo Duro Canyon, in Canyon, TX

Preservation Hall, in New Orleans, LA

Freedom Monument Sculpture Park, in Montgomery, AL

Asheville, NC

Congaree National Park, in Hopkins, SC

Quercus, in Gay, GA

Deep Creek Lake, in McHenry, MD

The Grand Ole Opry, in Nashville, TN

Reynolda, in Winston-Salem, NC

Horizons District, in Oklahoma City, OK

Singer Island, in South Florida

Hills and Dales Estate, in LaGrange, GA

Shenandoah Mansions, in Richmond, VA

Universal Epic Universe, in Orlando, FL

The Dolly Parton Experience, in Pigeon Forge, TN

Lexington, KY

Bolt Farm Treehouse, in Whitwell, TN

Cabot Citrus Farms, in Brooksville, FL

Humble Baron, in Shelbyville, TN

Primland Resort, in Meadows of Dan, VA

