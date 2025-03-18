US local news

Twister: Caught in the Storm’: Netflix documentary will depict the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri

By Lucas

Published on:

Twister Caught in the Storm' Netflix documentary will depict the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri

A new Netflix documentary explores the 14-year-old tornado that ripped through Joplin, Missouri.

“The Twister: Caught in the Storm” is a feature-length documentary about the EF-5 tornado that swept through Joplin, Missouri on May 22, 2011. The film centres on a group of young people from the area whose high school graduation day was disrupted by the tornado.

The Joplin tornado, the seventh deadliest in U.S. history, killed 161 people and injured another 1,000. The tornado ripped through 13 miles of the city, with winds exceeding 200 miles per hour.

“This catastrophic event devastated Joplin, but its community persevered, rebuilt, and became an enduring symbol of hope. The film features adrenaline-inducing real-life footage shot by Joplin residents, transporting us into the eye of the storm,” according to the documentary’s synopsis.

Alexandra Lacey, a UK-based filmmaker known for projects such as Tinder Swindler, American Nightmare, and Three Identical Strangers, directs “The Twister: Caught in the Storm.” She has also directed the TV series “The Fake Sheikh,” “Welcome to Murdertown,” and “Mansion: The Lost Tapes.”

The documentary’s release coincides with the widespread destruction caused by several tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest and South over the weekend. As of Monday morning, at least 37 people were reported dead in Kansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, and Missouri.

As the Netflix documentary’s premiere date approaches, here’s what you should know about “The Twister: Caught in the Storm.”

How to watch ‘The Twister: Caught in the Storm’

Netflix’s new documentary, “The Twister: Caught in the Storm” will be available to watch on Netflix at 2 a.m. CST on Wednesday, March 19.

Do you need a Netflix subscription to watch ‘The Twister: Caught in the Storm’?

Yes, viewers need a Netflix subscription to watch “The Twister: Caught in the Storm.” Here is more information about Netflix’s subscription plans :

  • Standard with ads: $7.99 per month
  • Standard without ads: $17.99 per month
  • Premium: $24.99 per month

Source

For You!

The Pentagon deploys a Navy destroyer for border defense

The Pentagon deploys a Navy destroyer for border defense

Twister Caught in the Storm' Netflix documentary will depict the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri

Twister: Caught in the Storm’: Netflix documentary will depict the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri

Woman implicated in multiple crimes now charged in 2024 stabbing assault of an Aurora, Missouri guy

Woman implicated in multiple crimes now charged in 2024 stabbing assault of an Aurora, Missouri guy

Legislation sought to alter Missouri Southern's academic mission

Legislation sought to alter Missouri Southern’s academic mission

Social Security recipients receive higher benefits in 2025. See how much and other changes

Social Security recipients receive higher benefits in 2025. See how much and other changes

Lucas

Recommend For You

$1112 Stimulus Payment for Colorado Citizens: Check Payment Date & Eligibility

$1112 Stimulus Payment for Colorado Citizens: Check Payment Date & Eligibility

SNAP 2025 Benefits Maximum Amounts and How to Apply Step by Step to Receive Food Stamps

SNAP 2025 Benefits: Maximum Amounts and How to Apply Step by Step to Receive Food Stamps

2025 Tax Refunds Will Be Much Larger Than Last Year: What the IRS Says

2025 Tax Refunds Will Be Much Larger Than Last Year: What the IRS Says

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025 Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025: Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year?

IRS Confirms Automatic Stimulus Payments for 1 Million Taxpayers – Are You Eligible Check Here

IRS Confirms Automatic Stimulus Payments for 1 Million Taxpayers – Are You Eligible? Check Here

$800–$1,600 Checks Coming to Coloradans – Check Eligibility Criteria & Payment Date

$800–$1,600 Checks Coming to Coloradans – Check Eligibility Criteria & Payment Date

The Government provides a bonus of $6,500 to citizens who meet this requirement Who can apply

The Government provides a bonus of $6,500 to citizens who meet this requirement: Who can apply?

New stimulus checks landing bank accounts — $1,702 payments in March

New stimulus checks landing bank accounts — $1,702 payments in March

SNAP Food Stamps payment delayed in March in some states

SNAP Food Stamps payment delayed in March in some states

$725 stimulus payment What to know about the deposit originally scheduled for March 2025

$725 stimulus payment: What to know about the deposit originally scheduled for March 2025

SNAP Benefits New Payments of $1,756 Confirmed for This Weekend and the Days to Come

SNAP Benefits: New Payments of $1,756 Confirmed for This Weekend and the Days to Come

Leave a Comment