Twister: Caught in the Storm’: Netflix documentary will depict the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri

A new Netflix documentary explores the 14-year-old tornado that ripped through Joplin, Missouri.

“The Twister: Caught in the Storm” is a feature-length documentary about the EF-5 tornado that swept through Joplin, Missouri on May 22, 2011. The film centres on a group of young people from the area whose high school graduation day was disrupted by the tornado.

The Joplin tornado, the seventh deadliest in U.S. history, killed 161 people and injured another 1,000. The tornado ripped through 13 miles of the city, with winds exceeding 200 miles per hour.

“This catastrophic event devastated Joplin, but its community persevered, rebuilt, and became an enduring symbol of hope. The film features adrenaline-inducing real-life footage shot by Joplin residents, transporting us into the eye of the storm,” according to the documentary’s synopsis.

Alexandra Lacey, a UK-based filmmaker known for projects such as Tinder Swindler, American Nightmare, and Three Identical Strangers, directs “The Twister: Caught in the Storm.” She has also directed the TV series “The Fake Sheikh,” “Welcome to Murdertown,” and “Mansion: The Lost Tapes.”

The documentary’s release coincides with the widespread destruction caused by several tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest and South over the weekend. As of Monday morning, at least 37 people were reported dead in Kansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, and Missouri.

As the Netflix documentary’s premiere date approaches, here’s what you should know about “The Twister: Caught in the Storm.”

How to watch ‘The Twister: Caught in the Storm’

Netflix’s new documentary, “The Twister: Caught in the Storm” will be available to watch on Netflix at 2 a.m. CST on Wednesday, March 19.

Do you need a Netflix subscription to watch ‘The Twister: Caught in the Storm’?

Yes, viewers need a Netflix subscription to watch “The Twister: Caught in the Storm.” Here is more information about Netflix’s subscription plans :

Standard with ads: $7.99 per month

$7.99 per month Standard without ads: $17.99 per month

$17.99 per month Premium: $24.99 per month

