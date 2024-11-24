Truth About Trump’s Proposed Stimulus Checks – What’s the Real Likelihood of Two Payments?

Stimulus checks became a vital financial lifeline for millions of Americans during the economic turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorized by former President Donald Trump and later continued under President Joe Biden, these payments provided relief during a critical period. However, with speculation about Trump potentially returning to the presidency, many are wondering if another round of stimulus checks could be on the horizon.

Purpose of Stimulus Checks

Stimulus checks are designed to:

Ease Financial Burdens: Provide immediate relief to households during economic crises.

Encourage Spending: Boost consumer spending to stimulate the economy.

Boost consumer spending to stimulate the economy. Stabilize the Economy: Address financial downturns and promote recovery.

These payments are generally reserved for times of severe economic distress, such as the pandemic’s economic fallout.

Is Another Stimulus Check Likely?

Currently, the U.S. economy does not reflect the conditions typically necessary for issuing stimulus checks:

Low Unemployment: At approximately 4.1%, unemployment is near historic lows.

Strong GDP Growth: The economy is expanding steadily.

The economy is expanding steadily. Easing Inflation: Inflation has dropped significantly and is approaching the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% annually.

Jacob Channel, senior economist at LendingTree, states:

“Stimulus measures are implemented when the economy is in a critical state, which is not the case right now.”

Given the healthy economic indicators, economists agree that a new round of stimulus checks is unlikely unless the country faces a severe downturn.

Legislative Hurdles

Even if economic conditions warranted another stimulus check, the process requires Congressional approval. All three pandemic-era checks—two under Trump and one under Biden—were part of extensive legislation approved by both chambers of Congress.

Currently, Congress appears focused on:

Tax Reform: Extending the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act.

Spending Cuts: Reducing government expenditures.

Reducing government expenditures. Deficit Control: Addressing the growing national debt.

This legislative agenda leaves little room for large-scale stimulus packages.

Trigger Inflation

One concern about issuing stimulus checks under the current economic conditions is their potential impact on inflation.

During the pandemic, some economists linked federal spending, including stimulus checks, to rising inflation. If new payments were issued, they could:

Boost Consumer Demand: Increase spending power, potentially driving up prices.

Increase spending power, potentially driving up prices. Reignite Inflation: Undermine recent progress in controlling inflation.

Jacob Channel warns:

“Stimulating consumer demand with another check under current circumstances could be problematic, as it might unnecessarily increase the risk of inflation climbing back up.”

Trump’s Economic Focus

If Donald Trump were to return to the presidency, his economic agenda would likely prioritize:

Extending Tax Cuts: Continuing the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, which reduced corporate taxes and encouraged investment.

Deregulation: Reducing government regulations to foster business growth.

Reducing government regulations to foster business growth. Deficit Reduction: Aligning with Congressional priorities to control federal spending.

These strategies align more closely with Republican economic principles and are seen as sustainable ways to stimulate growth without the risks associated with direct payments.

While the possibility of another stimulus check captures public attention, current economic conditions and political priorities make it improbable. The U.S. economy is performing relatively well, with low unemployment and easing inflation, and stimulus checks are typically reserved for severe economic downturns.

Even if Donald Trump returns to the presidency, his focus would likely shift to tax reforms, deregulation, and business incentives rather than revisiting the pandemic-era strategy of direct financial aid. For now, Americans should not expect another round of stimulus checks anytime soon.

