Trump vs. Harris: Which Child Tax Credit Plan Will Help Your Family More?

The Child Tax Credit has been a helpful financial tool for many families in the U.S., especially during tough times like the recent economic challenges.

With the upcoming elections, both major parties—the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, and the Democratic Party, led by Kamala Harris—have shared their plans to shape this credit.

Let’s take a closer look at what each candidate is proposing and how their ideas could impact families in different income brackets.

What is the Child Tax Credit?

The Child Tax Credit provides financial relief to families with children by lowering their taxes or even offering a refund. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this credit became a crucial support for many families facing financial strain.

In response to the economic challenges, the government temporarily raised the credit amount, offering $3,600 per child under age six and $3,000 for children between six and seventeen.

This increase was also fully refundable, meaning that even families who did not owe taxes could still benefit.

Kamala Harris’s Proposal for the Child Tax Credit

Kamala Harris, as part of her plan to help working and middle-class families, wants to expand the Child Tax Credit further. Her plan includes:

An extra $6,000 for families with newborns.

for families with newborns. Keeping the higher credit amounts from the pandemic years: $3,600 for kids under 6 and $3,000 for kids between 6 and 17.

for kids under 6 and for kids between 6 and 17. Strengthening the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to ensure more families can access these financial aids.

Harris believes these changes would provide a safety net, especially as families face rising costs due to inflation. Her plan is estimated to cost about $1.2 trillion over ten years.

Donald Trump’s Proposal for the Child Tax Credit

Donald Trump also supports expanding the Child Tax Credit, but in a different way. His proposal includes:

A $5,000 credit for each child.

credit for each child. Removing the income limits that currently restrict eligibility for higher earners. Under Trump’s plan, families of all income levels could qualify for the full credit.

Trump’s plan focuses on making the credit available to all American families, regardless of their income, which differs from Harris’s more targeted approach.

Key Differences Between the Proposals

The main difference between Harris’s and Trump’s plans lies in who would benefit the most:

Harris’s plan is more focused on supporting middle- and low-income families. It aims to offer more help to those who need it the most, especially through the EITC and additional support for families with newborns.

is more focused on supporting families. It aims to offer more help to those who need it the most, especially through the and additional support for families with newborns. Trump’s plan, on the other hand, would make the credit available to all families, including higher-income ones, by removing income limits.

Both candidates recognize the importance of the Child Tax Credit in providing financial support for families, but they have different ideas on how to best distribute that support.

Impact of These Proposals on Families

Harris’s plan is likely to help middle- and low-income families more, as it focuses on refundable credits and additional support for those with young children. This plan would provide financial relief to families who are struggling with costs due to rising prices.

is likely to help more, as it focuses on and additional support for those with young children. This plan would provide financial relief to families who are struggling with costs due to rising prices. Trump’s plan would offer larger credits to all families, but might benefit higher-income families more. His plan could reduce the amount of targeted help that families with lower incomes get, but it would offer tax relief to a wider range of people.

How These Plans Could Shape the Future

Both proposals reflect different views on the role of the government in helping families. Harris’s approach is more about providing extra help to those who need it most, while Trump’s plan aims for broader tax relief for everyone.

The success of either proposal will depend on how it is carried out and how the economy performs. However, one thing is clear: both candidates understand how important the Child Tax Credit is for American families.

In conclusion, the Child Tax Credit has proven to be an essential lifeline for families, especially during tough times. As the election approaches, Harris’s and Trump’s plans highlight their different approaches to family welfare.

Harris focuses on helping those most in need, while Trump aims for broader support for all families. The choice between these two approaches will have a significant impact on the financial future of families across the U.S.