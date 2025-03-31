Trump’ very furious’ by Putin’s remarks on Zelensky

President Trump said he is “very angry” and “pissed off” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks Friday about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which suggest he is not a legitimate leader.

The president threatened to impose new tariffs on Russia if it is found to be responsible for delaying an end “to bloodshed.”

“If I feel, if we’re in the midst of a negotiation, you could say that I was very angry, pissed off, when Putin said yesterday that — you know, when Putin started getting into Zelensky’s credibility, because that’s not going in the right location, you understand?” Trump told NBC News’ Kristen Welker in a phone interview on Sunday.

According to The Associated Press, the Russian president stated on Friday that his Ukrainian counterpart lacks the legitimacy required to sign a peace deal and suggested the formation of an interim government. Ukraine’s presidential elections in 2024 have been postponed due to martial law imposed during the war with Russia.

Putin said any agreement signed by Ukraine’s government could face opposition.

“Under the auspices of the United Nations, with the United States, even with European countries, and, of course, with our partners and friends, we could discuss the possibility of introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine,” he told the AP on Friday. He went on to say he thought “democratic elections, to bring to power a viable government that enjoys the trust of the people, and then begin negotiations with them on a peace treaty” could occur through the tribunal.

Trump expressed concern that the call for a new leader would cause a delay in a peace deal.

“But new leadership means you won’t have a deal for a long time, right?” the president questioned Welker.

He then stated that if the Kremlin’s stance hampered peace talks, Russia would face additional sanctions.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” said President Trump to NBC News.

In the first months of his second term, Trump and his administration made a concerted effort to end the war in Ukraine, meeting with people on both sides of the conflict despite criticism of the countries’ actions.

On Sunday, Trump stated that he was also “pissed off” by Putin’s remarks about temporary governance and that his displeasure with Putin’s remarks had been communicated to Moscow.

Source