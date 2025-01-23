US local news

Trump threatens Russia with taxation and sanctions if they do not agree to end the war

By Oliver

Published on:

Trump threatens Russia with taxation and sanctions if they do not agree to end the war

President Trump has threatened to impose “high levels” of tariffs and sanctions on Russia if no agreement is reached to end the war in Ukraine.

In the social media post, Trump called out Russian President Vladimir Putin by name, claiming that while he had always had a good relationship with the leader, it was time to end “this ridiculous war!”

“We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “‘It’s time to make a deal.’ “No more lives should be lost!!!”

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly stated that if elected president, he could end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a single day. He went on to say that Putin would never have invaded if Trump had been president.

It is unclear how much influence economic sanctions would have on the Russian government. The Biden administration has already imposed several sanctions on Russia’s economic sectors.

Trump stated in his post that he was not “looking to hurt Russia” and that he was doing Putin “a very big FAVOR,” given the number of lives lost and the economic impact on Russia.

Russia actually exports very little to the United States. In the first 11 months of last year, the United States imported slightly less than $3 billion worth of Russian goods.

That represents roughly one-tenth of one percent of total US imports. And it represents a 90% reduction from what the United States imported from Russia in 2021, the year before the invasion of Ukraine.

“Settle now and put an end to this ridiculous war! “It’s only going to get worse,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants peace, “but it takes two to tango.”

“We’ll see what happens anytime they want,” Trump said. “I would like to see that end. Millions of people are killed, and they continue to be killed. “It is a vicious situation.”

On Inauguration Day, Monday, Putin congratulated Trump and stated that he is open to dialogue and a deal for “long-term peace.”

SOURCE

For You!

In a stunning U-turn, RFK Jr. informs Senate Republicans that he is now 'all for' immunizations

In a stunning U-turn, RFK Jr. informs Senate Republicans that he is now ‘all for’ immunizations

CNN boss Mark Thompson urged Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and 100 other journalists not to 'display fury' during Trump's inauguration, according to reports

CNN boss Mark Thompson urged Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and 100 other journalists not to ‘display fury’ during Trump’s inauguration, according to reports

Trump threatens Russia with taxation and sanctions if they do not agree to end the war

Trump threatens Russia with taxation and sanctions if they do not agree to end the war

A teen fatally kills a female pupil and wounds another at a Nashville high school, according to authorities

A teen fatally kills a female pupil and wounds another at a Nashville high school, according to authorities

Trump's immigration policies are already Wrecking the food industry

Trump’s immigration policies are already Wrecking the food industry

Oliver

Recommend For You

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025 Who is eligible

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025: Who is eligible?

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

You Might Have a $1 Coin That’s Worth $13,500 Here’s What to Check

You Might Have a $1 Coin That’s Worth $13,500: Here’s What to Check

The Last States Disbursing SNAP Benefits This Week Up to $1,751 for Selected Families

The Last States Disbursing SNAP Benefits This Week: Up to $1,751 for Selected Families

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

Today Is the Last SNAP Benefits Payment Day in One State 8 More to Continue More Days

Today Is the Last SNAP Benefits Payment Day in One State: 8 More to Continue More Days

The Many Risks of Printing Your ATM Voucher

The Many Risks of Printing Your ATM Voucher

How to get the IRS Stimulus check in January 2025

How to get the IRS Stimulus check in January 2025?

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

EITC Up to $7,830 How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

EITC Up to $7,830: How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

Leave a Comment