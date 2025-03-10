US local news

Trump says tariffs on Mexico and Canada ‘may go up,’ but declines to rule out possible recession

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Trump says tariffs on Mexico and Canada 'may go up,' but declines to rule out possible recession

President Donald Trump said tariffs on some Canadian and Mexican goods planned for April 2 “could go up,” but he did not predict a recession in the United States in 2025.

In an interview broadcast on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” Trump stated that reciprocal tariffs would go into effect on April 2 and that the one-month reprieve granted to Mexico and Canada was a “little bit of a break.”

In February, Trump announced 25% tariffs on the US’s neighbours. These were delayed for a month and imposed on Tuesday, but Trump decided on Wednesday to postpone tariffs on automakers for another month. He reversed course on Thursday, pausing tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods covered by the USMCA free trade agreement until April.

“This is a transition into April; after that, I am not doing this. “I told (automakers), ‘Look, I am going to do it this once,'” Trump said.

However, Trump has continued to make changes to tariff plans. On Friday, he threatened to impose new tariffs on Canadian lumber and dairy products. These tariffs could take effect on Monday.

After Trump announced the latest one-month pause in most tariffs, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum decided to postpone retaliatory tariffs. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that Canada’s retaliatory measures will remain in place.

However, in a press conference on Thursday, Trudeau stated that these policies pose a long-term risk of a trade war between Canada and the United States.

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump’s promised 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports will take effect Wednesday, while tariffs on Canadian dairy and lumber products will “start on April 2.”

Lutnick indicated that the tariffs, which go into effect on April 2, will continue until Trump is “comfortable” with how both countries are handling the flow of fentanyl, comments that appeared to be echoed Sunday by National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett on ABC News’ “This Week.” Hassett said Trump’s back-and-forth tariff moves were part of “a drug war, not a trade war,” aimed at reducing fentanyl imports into the United States.

“What happened was that we launched a drug war, not a trade war, and it was part of the negotiation to get Canada and Mexico to stop shipping fentanyl across our borders, and as we have watched them make progress on the drug war, then we have relaxed some of the tariffs that we put on them because they are making progress,” says Hassett.

Hassett claimed Canada is a “major source” of fentanyl imports, despite accounting for only 0.2% of the drug’s illegal imports into the United States.

Trade tensions and signs of slowing growth have raised concerns about a possible recession. When asked by Bartiromo if he expected a recession in 2025, Trump replied, “I hate to make predictions like that. There is a period of transition because what we are doing is so large.”

Trump added that the transition “takes a little time” but “it is going to be great, ultimately, for the farmer.”

According to the Conference Board’s most recent consumer survey, the percentage of respondents who expect a recession in the coming year increased to a nine-month high in February.

“The kinds of changes that are occurring under Trump are arguably unprecedented, and it is making people very nervous,” Mark Zandi, Moody’s chief economist, told CNN. “If confidence continues to fall for another three months, and consumers actually pack it in, then game over.”

Source

For You!

Advance SSI Payment in March 2025: What You Need to Know Right Now

Advance SSI Payment in March 2025: What You Need to Know Right Now

Social Security Spousal Benefits: A Right for Spouses and Former Spouses in the USA

Social Security Spousal Benefits: A Right for Spouses and Former Spouses in the USA

Yolanda Saldívar, the killer of Selena Quintanilla, feels like she is a political prisoner. Ahead of parole eligibility, a relative says

Yolanda Saldívar, the killer of Selena Quintanilla, feels like she is a political prisoner. Ahead of parole eligibility, a relative says

Israel cuts off the energy supply to Gaza, disrupting a desalination plant that produces drinking water

Israel cuts off the energy supply to Gaza, disrupting a desalination plant that produces drinking water

Donald Trump makes an embarrassing error by pushing awkward trophy unveiling at summit

Donald Trump makes an embarrassing error by pushing awkward trophy unveiling at summit

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it?

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals avoid scams this way

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals: avoid scams this way

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break How to Apply for It Right Now

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break: How to Apply for It Right Now

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California Find out the eligibility

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California: Find out the eligibility

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever: 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

Leave a Comment