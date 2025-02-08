Trump says Nippon would “invest heavily” in US Steel and drop ownership bid

Washington — President Trump announced Friday that Japan’s Nippon Steel will withdraw its $14.1 billion bid for U.S. Steel and instead “invest heavily” in the company without acquiring a majority stake.

Mr. Trump announced the development at a White House press conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

“[Nippon] is going to do something very exciting with US Steel. They’ll be considering an investment rather than a purchase,” he explained. “U.S. Steel is an extremely important company for us. It was the greatest company in the world for 15 years, many years, and even 80 years ago. We didn’t want to see that leave. And it wouldn’t leave. However, the concept is not psychologically appealing. So they’ve agreed to invest heavily in U.S. Steel rather than own it, which sounds very promising.”

The president did not reveal any details about the proposed investment, but did say that he and other officials will meet with the head of Nippon, which Mr. Trump referred to as “Nissan” several times. “They will work out the details. “I’ll be there to mediate and arbitrate,” he stated.

People close to the deal were unsure whether Mr. Trump wanted them to restructure it or start from scratch. And it’s unclear how the president’s remarks will affect the proposed acquisition.

Earlier in the day, sources told CBS News that Mr. Trump was considering reversing his opposition to the merger, which he expressed in a December post on Truth Social: “I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan.”

During his Oval Office meeting with Ishiba on Friday, CBS News asked the president if he had changed his mind about the sale. He hinted that he would have news to share afterward and that he expected it to be discussed, stating that he had not changed his opinion. However, he stated, “I hear we’ll have some pretty good information on that.”

Last month, Nippon proposed granting the US government direct veto power over any changes to US Steel’s production capacity. The proposal was a minor revision to a recommendation from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, also known as CFIUS. That change was made to allay concerns that Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition would result in a decrease in domestic steel output and a reduction in its U.S. workforce.

The proposed change to the so-called mitigation agreement would give the US government complete decision-making authority over changes to production capacity.

On Monday, Nippon and U.S. Steel filed a 70-page opening brief in their case against the United States, alleging that former President Joe Biden blocked the merger for political reasons and violated due process. The lawsuit has been ongoing throughout the Trump administration.

In a joint statement announcing the lawsuit last month, the two companies said they “engaged in good faith with all parties to underscore how the transaction will enhance, not threaten, United States national security.”

A second lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against domestic rival Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves and United Steelworkers President David McCall, according to the companies.

Biden moved to halt the acquisition after federal regulators couldn’t agree on whether to approve it, arguing that maintaining a strong domestic steel industry was critical to US national security.

Source