Trump said Biden is ‘doing everything possible’ to make the transition difficult

By Oliver

Published on:

President-elect Trump accused President Biden of complicating the presidential transition on Monday, citing recent executive orders on climate change and other official actions taken by Biden in his final weeks as president.

“Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult [as] possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes,” President Donald Trump stated on Truth Social.

Biden announced earlier Monday that he would prohibit new drilling off the entire East Coast, as well as California, Oregon, and Washington state, as well as some drilling off Alaska’s coast in parts of the Northern Bering Sea and the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Biden made the decision just two weeks before Trump, who has promised to boost domestic energy production, is sworn in.

Trump vowed to undo Biden’s recent executive orders, but it’s unclear if he would be able to reverse the decision to block oil drilling, given that he was blocked in 2019 when he tried to reinstate drilling in areas blocked off by former President Obama.

“Do not worry, these ‘Orders’ will all be repealed soon, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength.” MAGA!!!” The president-elect said.

Earlier Monday, Trump slammed Biden’s oil drilling decision, claiming he would “unban it.”

Despite Trump’s claim that Biden’s White House has not been helpful during the transition, his incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has stated otherwise. She told Axios in an interview published Monday that the White House has been helpful during the transition.

“White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients has been extremely helpful. He has made excellent suggestions, helped us stay on schedule with required functions, guided us through the maze that is the Executive Office of the President, and been extremely professional,” she said.

“He introduced me to the ‘former chief of staff club’ and even hosted a dinner [for Wiles and the former chiefs] at his beautiful home,” wrote Wiles.

