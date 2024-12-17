Trump mocked for geographical snafu during news conference: ‘You won’t believe how many countries there are’

President-elect Donald Trump is being teased for marveling at the amount of nations that reached out to him after his election victory last month.

“I’ve spoken to well over 100 people who called to congratulate not only on the election, but also on the size of the election and the extent of the victory,” Trump said at his news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. “They were excellent. I talked in more than 100 countries.”

“You won’t believe how many nations there are. “I’m doing my best to get back to everyone,” Trump continued. “There are many nations. Literally everyone phoned. It was very beautiful.”

On Monday, Trump was questioned about the invites sent out for his inauguration on January 20. The president-elect is said to have invited Chinese President Xi Jinping, but Trump told reporters that they had not talked the topic extensively.

“People are saying he won’t come, and people think he will but won’t come,” the former president said. “We scarcely discussed it… But I’ve had some very nice interactions, particularly via letters.

Trump was widely ridiculed for his “you wouldn’t believe how many countries there are” remark, including media critic Jeff Jarvis, who said, “the idiot you elected, America.”

Former US ambassador Brett Buren said, “Trump just now: ‘You wouldn’t believe how many countries there are…'” Actually, diplomats do.”

Randi Mayem Singer, a screenwriter, commented on BlueSky: “F*** every American who voted for this MORON and every billionaire, news outlet, or elected official right now gently licking his diseased and demented a**.”

“Actually, most people not only WOULD believe it, but they know it, since they went to grade school,” writer Robert Elisberg stated on X. “The only ones who may not know are some of the base who voted for him.”

During his press conference, Trump criticized President Joe Biden for the drones sighted over the East Coast and said that he would consider pardoning New York Mayor Eric Adams.

“The government is aware of what is occurring. Look, our military knows where they took off, and if it’s a garage, they can walk straight into it. “They know where it came from and where it went,” Trump informed reporters.

Trump said Adams had been handled “pretty unfairly” by federal prosecutors.

