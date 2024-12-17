US local news

Trump mocked for geographical snafu during news conference: ‘You won’t believe how many countries there are’

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Trump mocked for geographical snafu during news conference 'You won't believe how many countries there are'

President-elect Donald Trump is being teased for marveling at the amount of nations that reached out to him after his election victory last month.

“I’ve spoken to well over 100 people who called to congratulate not only on the election, but also on the size of the election and the extent of the victory,” Trump said at his news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. “They were excellent. I talked in more than 100 countries.”

“You won’t believe how many nations there are. “I’m doing my best to get back to everyone,” Trump continued. “There are many nations. Literally everyone phoned. It was very beautiful.”

On Monday, Trump was questioned about the invites sent out for his inauguration on January 20. The president-elect is said to have invited Chinese President Xi Jinping, but Trump told reporters that they had not talked the topic extensively.

“People are saying he won’t come, and people think he will but won’t come,” the former president said. “We scarcely discussed it… But I’ve had some very nice interactions, particularly via letters.

Trump was widely ridiculed for his “you wouldn’t believe how many countries there are” remark, including media critic Jeff Jarvis, who said, “the idiot you elected, America.”

Former US ambassador Brett Buren said, “Trump just now: ‘You wouldn’t believe how many countries there are…'” Actually, diplomats do.”

Randi Mayem Singer, a screenwriter, commented on BlueSky: “F*** every American who voted for this MORON and every billionaire, news outlet, or elected official right now gently licking his diseased and demented a**.”

“Actually, most people not only WOULD believe it, but they know it, since they went to grade school,” writer Robert Elisberg stated on X. “The only ones who may not know are some of the base who voted for him.”

During his press conference, Trump criticized President Joe Biden for the drones sighted over the East Coast and said that he would consider pardoning New York Mayor Eric Adams.

“The government is aware of what is occurring. Look, our military knows where they took off, and if it’s a garage, they can walk straight into it. “They know where it came from and where it went,” Trump informed reporters.

Trump said Adams had been handled “pretty unfairly” by federal prosecutors.

Source

For You!

Won't be good for a long time' Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Won’t be good for a long time’: Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state's first execution in 15 years

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state’s first execution in 15 years

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Fiji Court Decides Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Fiji Court Decides: Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Who Is Eligible for a $5,000 Stimulus Payment? Here’s What You Need to Know

Donald Trump

How California Residents Can Claim the $725 Payment – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Dollar Tree Plans Major Changes Ahead of Donald Trump’s Return – What to Expect

Donald Trump

$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

Donald Trump

Can a Knee Replacement Increase Your VA Disability Rating? A Simple Guide

Donald Trump

Florida SNAP Payments for December – Who Is Set to Receive Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

Housing Problems in the U.S. Sparked by Retirees’ Decisions – Who Will Be Impacted?

Donald Trump

Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Donald Trump

Experts Confirm – Ideal Age to Apply for Social Security Benefits Starting January 1, 2025

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Leave a Comment