Trump may have been reelected, but the rebellion must not be forgotten

On January 6, 2021, thousands of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol Building following a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. Protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with officers.

Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

Today, January 6, marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history. Four years ago today, a violent mob led by then-President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol Building in a deadly attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The insurrection was a criminal act that cemented Trump’s legacy as an enemy of democracy and the Constitution.

Surprisingly, the combination of misinformation and short voter memories has enabled Trump to stage a political comeback, and he will return to the White House in two weeks.

And for those who value truth and the rule of law, Trump’s return, promised pardons for insurrectionists, and stated plans to exact revenge on opponents represent new low points in America’s national story.

The bottom line is that Donald Trump won the 2024 election, but that does not change history or the need for all Americans to remember his past actions and be more vigilant than ever in resisting future attacks on constitutional government.

