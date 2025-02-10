Trump eliminates the security clearances of Antony Blinken, Letitia James, and Alvin Bragg, among others

Fox News has learned that President Donald Trump decided on Saturday to revoke security clearances for several Democrats, including former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, all of whom are vocal Trump critics.

“He’s a bad guy. “Take away his passes,” Trump told the New York Post about Biden’s Secretary of State, Blinken.

James and Bragg prosecuted Trump in New York last year. On Friday, James’ office filed a lawsuit on behalf of 18 other Democratic state attorneys general, challenging the Department of Government Efficiency’s access to the Treasury Department’s payment system.

Former national security advisor Jake Sullivan, Biden’s Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and attorneys Andrew Weissmann, Mark Zaid, and Norm Eisen all had their clearances denied.

Eisen, an anti-Trump lawyer, also represents anonymous FBI agents who are suing the Department of Justice to prevent the public identification of agents investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

He also collaborated with House Democrats on Trump’s initial impeachment.

The move comes a day after Trump revoked former President Joe Biden’s security clearance and access to presidential daily briefings.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Friday night.

He added that Biden himself had set the precedent.

“He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents,” he wrote.

Biden claimed at the time that Trump was engaging in “erratic behavior.”

Former Presidents typically continue to receive intelligence briefings after leaving office.

“The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and, even in his ‘prime,’ could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Donald Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday.

