President-elect Donald Trump claimed Monday that the Biden administration knows more about the drones that have generated concerns in sections of the nation than it is disclosing to the public.

“They understand where it came from and where it went. And for some reason, they refuse to comment. And I believe they would be better off admitting what it is. Our military knows, as does our president. “And for some reason, they want to keep people guessing,” Trump said.

Trump answered questions for almost an hour on a variety of topics. He began his speech by announcing that SoftBank would spend $100 billion in the United States, creating 100,000 jobs focusing on artificial intelligence and new technologies. According to a source familiar with the situation, SoftBank intends to finish the job before Trump leaves office in 2029.

TikTok and election results

When asked about a possible TikTok ban until company finds new ownership, Trump stated he had “a warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” since it helped him gain a bigger proportion of the young vote than he did in 2016.

A federal appeals court last week denied TikTok’s request to halt the pending ban and postpone the Jan. 19 deadline for a sale.

“TikTok had an impact,” Trump said. “So, we’re looking into it.” I’m not sure why, but we ended up completing; one poll showed us down roughly 30. We were 35 or 36 points ahead among young people. So I have a small warm space in my heart.

Considering a pardon for Eric Adams

Trump also said that he would “take a look” at pardoning New York Mayor Eric Adams, who was arrested on bribery charges in September.

“I think he was treated pretty unfairly,” Trump remarked, implying that the accusations were retaliation for Adams speaking out against the influx of migrants entering the nation.

“It’s very interesting when he essentially went against what was happening with the migrants coming in,” remarked the president. “And, you know, he said some pretty strong things like, ‘This is not sustainable.'” I asked, ‘You know what? He will be indicted shortly. I said it. That is a prediction, if a little lighter, but I made it. I responded, ‘He’s going to be charged.’ A few months later, he was indicted. So I would definitely check into it.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and vaccines

Following reports last week that the personal attorney for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, had previously lobbied the Food and Drug Administration to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine, the president-elect stated that he is a “big believer in the polio vaccine.”

“You will not lose the polio vaccination. “That won’t happen,” he replied. “I witnessed what happened with the polio.” I have friends who were greatly impacted by it. I had pals from many years ago, and they’re plainly still not in good health as a result.”

Trump’s choice of Kennedy, a renowned anti-vaccine activist, to run HHS has sparked worries about the impact his activism would have on the agency’s purpose. Trump stated Monday that such worries are unwarranted.

“I believe you’ll find Bobby to be lot more sensible. “I found him to be very rational,” Trump said.

“But we’re going to look into finding why is the autism rate so much higher than it was 20, 25, 30 years ago,” he told me. “I mean, it’s like a hundred times higher. There is something wrong. And we’ll strive to locate that.”

Ending the war in Ukraine

When asked whether Ukraine should yield land to Russia to end the conflict, Trump could not provide a direct response, instead claiming the towns are a “demolition site” and there is “nothing there” for Ukrainians.

“But, when you look at what’s happened to that land, there are cities with no buildings remaining. It is a demolition site. There is no building standing. People cannot return to such cities. There is nothing there. “It is just rubble,” Trump added, implying that there is no need for Ukraine to maintain the territory.

Auctioning off the border wall

While calling the transition from the Biden administration to his new one “friendly,” Trump demanded a policy change on the border wall, saying the White House was seeking to sell off border wall material.

“That has nothing to do with a smooth transition, that has to do with people really trying to stop our nation, and all it means really is that we’re going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more, not even talking about the time,” said Mr. Obama.

“It’s almost a criminal act,” Trump said, lamenting that border wall components are being sold for “5 cents on the dollar.”

Deadline for Hamas to release hostages

In recalling his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump reiterated his demand that Israeli captives held by Hamas and others in the Middle East be freed before Inauguration Day.

“We discussed what is going to happen and I’ll be very available on January 20th,” he informed me. “And we will see. As you are aware, I have issued a warning that if these hostages are not returned home by that date, all hell will break out.

