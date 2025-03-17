Trump claims that on Tuesday, he will speak with Vladimir Putin of Russia

While speaking with reporters on Air Force One Sunday night, President Donald Trump stated that he will most likely speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The president informed reporters of the upcoming discussion as he returned to Washington, D.C. from Florida.

“We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday,” Trump said, adding that the possibility of dividing up land, power plants, and other assets has been discussed in an attempt to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

