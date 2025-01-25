US local news

Trump cancels Fauci’s security detail and says he would feel no responsibility if harm befalls him

By Oliver

Published on:

Trump cancels Fauci's security detail and says he would feel no responsibility if harm befalls him

FLETCHER, North Carolina (AP) Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who advised President Donald Trump on the COVID-19 pandemic, has been removed from his federal security detail, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Fauci is the latest in a line of former Trump aides-turned-critics to have their federal protection revoked, despite ongoing threats to their lives.

Speaking to reporters in North Carolina on Friday, Trump stated that he would bear no responsibility if the former government officials suffered harm.

A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues, said Fauci’s federal security detail was terminated on Thursday and that he has since hired private security.

When asked about Fauci and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Trump replied, “They all made a lot of money. “They can also hire their own security.”

Trump, a Republican, revoked the protection details of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his top aide, Brian Hook, and Bolton earlier this week.

All have faced threats from Iran since taking hardline stances against the Islamic Republic during Trump’s first administration and falling out with him in the years following his departure in 2021.

Fauci was a regular at Trump’s side early in the COVID-19 outbreak, but he became critical of the president after he attempted to undermine public health guidance. Fauci faced regular threats to his life and has been under federal protection for years.

Because of credible and ongoing threats from Iran, the Biden administration repeatedly renewed the security details of Bolton, Hook, and Pompeo. Fauci’s appointment was also repeatedly renewed by Democratic President Joe Biden in response to domestic threats.

“You can’t have a security detail for the rest of your life because you worked for government,” he stated.

SOURCE

For You!

Temperatures rising and snow on the way

Temperatures rising and snow on the way

President Donald Trump Just Cut All Foreign Aid to Ukraine and Most of the World

President Donald Trump Just Cut All Foreign Aid to Ukraine and Most of the World

Obama cheered while dining alone in a DC restaurant, as wild unfounded Rumors about Jennifer Aniston's romance swirl

Obama cheered while dining alone in a DC restaurant, as wild unfounded Rumors about Jennifer Aniston’s romance swirl

President Donald Trump Was Made Fun of for Saying Nothing Can Destroy Coal—Not Even a Bomb

President Donald Trump Was Made Fun of for Saying “Nothing Can Destroy Coal”—Not Even a Bomb

Hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals were captured, according to the White House

Hundreds of “illegal immigrant criminals” were captured, according to the White House

Oliver

Recommend For You

Automatic IRS Refunds Millions Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Payments (Unclaimed from the Pandemic)

Automatic IRS Refunds: Millions Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Payments (Unclaimed from the Pandemic)

IRS makes it official – nearly 40% withholding if you earn more than this amount per year – new tax brackets this 2025

IRS makes it official – nearly 40% withholding if you earn more than this amount per year – new tax brackets this 2025

Confirmed by the IRS – all those affected by the L.A. fire will be able to claim these new benefits by this deadline

Confirmed by the IRS – all those affected by the L.A. fire will be able to claim these new benefits by this deadline

Total change at the IRS – tax payday will be different this 2025

Total change at the IRS – tax payday will be different this 2025

Find out the secrets about the IRS 2025 Tax Season important steps

Find out the secrets about the IRS 2025 Tax Season: important steps

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon be sending out the first Tax Refunds Find out when

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon be sending out the first Tax Refunds: Find out when

The Last January SNAP Payments Find Out When Your Benefits Arrive This Week

The Last January SNAP Payments: Find Out When Your Benefits Arrive This Week

Bad news – many are losing SNAP benefits for not doing so in a timely manner

Bad news – many are losing SNAP benefits for not doing so in a timely manner

IRS announces tax filing deadline – here’s what you need to know before it’s too late

IRS announces tax filing deadline – here’s what you need to know before it’s too late

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025 Who is eligible

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025: Who is eligible?

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Leave a Comment