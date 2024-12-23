Trump appoints former Speaker Newt Gingrich’s wife, Callista Gingrich, as ambassador to Switzerland

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Callista Gingrich, wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA), as the next United States ambassador to Switzerland. She was previously the ambassador to the Vatican during Trump’s first term.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump nominated a few loyalists, including Callista Gingrich, to be ambassadors to foreign friends.

Trump announced the appointment on Truth Social, praising Gingrich for her work protecting religious freedom and against human trafficking while serving as Vatican ambassador.

Throughout the 2024 presidential primary and general election, her husband was a strong backer of Trump.

“I am pleased to announce Callista L. Gingrich will be our next United States Ambassador to Switzerland,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Happily married to the Great Newt Gingrich, Callista previously served, with distinction, as my Ambassador to the Holy See.”

He continued, “During her tenure, Callista worked to strengthen and defend worldwide religious freedom, prevent human trafficking, and deliver humanitarian assistance all around the world.

Callista received her Bachelor of Arts in Music with honors from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, in 1988. Congratulations!”

