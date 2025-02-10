US local news

Trump anticipates ‘billions’ of dollars of Pentagon fraud in a Fox News interview

By Joseph

Published on:

Trump anticipates 'billions' of dollars of Pentagon fraud in a Fox News interview

During an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Donald Trump stated that he expects Elon Musk to uncover “billions” of dollars in abuse and fraud at the Pentagon.

“I’m going to tell him to check with the Department of Education as soon as possible, perhaps within 24 hours. Then I am going to go to the military. Let’s look into the military,” the US president told the host of right-wing Fox News, adding, “We’re going to find billions, hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud and abuse.”

In recent weeks, Musk’s “department of government efficiency” has attempted to dismantle numerous federal agencies in Washington, DC, going through data systems, shutting down DEI programs, and, in some cases, eliminating entire agencies.

Last week, Musk and Trump attempted to place thousands of US Agency for International Development (USAid) employees on leave, but a judge temporarily halted the effort on Friday.

Trump is the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, which has been the NFL season’s grand finale since 1966, though a president’s appearance on Super Bowl programming is not uncommon.

Presidents have traditionally given interviews to the network that broadcasts the Super Bowl, but both Trump and Joe Biden declined some requests during their first terms.

Biden declined the Super Bowl interview in 2024, which some Democratic insiders viewed as a missed opportunity to speak directly to Americans. Biden’s aides stated that he declined the interview because he believed voters wanted a break from political news.

This year’s interview is a bit unusual. Fox is hosting the Super Bowl, and Baier has been assigned to host the interview. Baier is seen as less fervently pro-Trump than some of his colleagues, but the move implied from the start that the interview would not be as adversarial as one conducted by a less-partisan network.

Trump, a lifelong New Yorker who relocated to his members-only club in Florida after alienating much of his home state, has yet to announce which team he will support.

Source

For You!

Trump is apparently 'mad' because deportation numbers are not as high as he predicted. ‘It’s driving him nuts’

Trump is apparently ‘mad’ because deportation numbers are not as high as he predicted. ‘It’s driving him nuts’

Trump eliminates the security clearances of Antony Blinken, Letitia James, and Alvin Bragg, among others

Trump eliminates the security clearances of Antony Blinken, Letitia James, and Alvin Bragg, among others

Humanitarians warn about grave effects if US foreign aid ends

Humanitarians warn about grave effects if US foreign aid ends

What to know about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has been ordered to suspend functioning

What to know about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has been ordered to suspend functioning

Trump anticipates 'billions' of dollars of Pentagon fraud in a Fox News interview

Trump anticipates ‘billions’ of dollars of Pentagon fraud in a Fox News interview

Joseph

Recommend For You

Texas SNAP Benefits: Up to $1,756 Delivered for Qualifying Recipients This Week

Big Tax Break for West Virginia Drivers Rebates Coming Soon

Big Tax Break for West Virginia Drivers Rebates Coming Soon

SNAP Benefits Are Getting a Boost in 2025 – What You Need to Know!

SNAP Benefits Are Getting a Boost in 2025 – What You Need to Know!

The IRS announces the most effective way to avoid Tax Refund delays

The IRS announces the most effective way to avoid Tax Refund delays

VA Announces End of Remote Work for Thousands of Employees

VA Announces End of Remote Work for Thousands of Employees

A New Child Tax Credit Proposed in Ohio State Here’s Who Qualifies and How Much to Get

A New Child Tax Credit Proposed in Ohio State: Here’s Who Qualifies and How Much to Get

The Ultimate Trick to Save Money at Costco When Shopping Is Easier Than You May Think

The Ultimate Trick to Save Money at Costco When Shopping Is Easier Than You May Think

Five More CalFresh Payments to Be Delivered This Month You Will Get Up to $1,756

Five More CalFresh Payments to Be Delivered This Month: You Will Get Up to $1,756

Confirmed $750 stimulus check for pregnant women – so you can apply if you live in these 3 states

Confirmed $750 stimulus check for pregnant women – so you can apply if you live in these 3 states

3 days left to claim your $5000 direct payment from the Arthur J. Gallagher user data breach class action lawsuit

3 days left to claim your $5000 direct payment from the Arthur J. Gallagher user data breach class action lawsuit

Say goodbye to tax returns for thousands of Americans – the IRS will no longer accept them as of today

Say goodbye to tax returns for thousands of Americans – the IRS will no longer accept them as of today

Everything You Should Know About February's SNAP Benefits in Texas $975 for a Four-Person Family

Everything You Should Know About February’s SNAP Benefits in Texas: $975 for a Four-Person Family

Leave a Comment