Trudeau Says Trump Will Pause Canadian Tariffs for at Least 30 Days

By Rachel Greco

Trudeau Says Trump Will Pause Canadian Tariffs for at Least 30 Days

OTTAWA — US President Donald Trump will postpone threatened tariffs on Canadian imports for at least 30 days, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s post on X on Monday.

Trudeau, speaking after his second conversation of the day with Trump, also stated that Canada had committed to establishing a special czar position to combat fentanyl smuggling and would ensure permanent monitoring of the shared border.

Trump had threatened to levy tariffs on Canadian imports unless Ottawa reduced fentanyl smuggling and the flow of illegal immigrants across the border.

“Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together,” Mr. Trudeau announced. Trump had previously agreed to a 30-day exemption for tariffs he planned to impose on Mexico.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

