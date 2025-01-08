US local news

Trudeau Hits Back At Trump Over U.S. Annexing Canada There Is not a Snowball's Chance in Hell'

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Tuesday that Canada will not become a part of the United States, as President-elect Donald Trump has suggested in recent weeks.

“There isn’t a chance in hell that Canada will become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both countries benefit from being each other’s primary trading and security partners,” Trudeau wrote on X.

Trump has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that Canada should become the 51st state, even referring to the Canadian prime minister as a governor.

“Many people in Canada enjoy being the 51st state. The United States can no longer bear the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada requires to remain afloat. “Justin Trudeau was aware of this and resigned,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!

Trump has also suggested that the United States claim sovereignty over Greenland, a Danish territory, as well as the Panama Canal, which is part of Panama.

Many observers and pundits have argued that Trump is simply trolling or that he is promoting US expansion as a distraction from other issues.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) joined in on the troll, writing, “If the people of Greenland choose to join the greatest country on earth, I would welcome them as our 53rd state, right after we admit Puerto Rico and Washington DC as states.” CNN’s Van Jones joked that he supports Canada joining the union because it would “be a huge blue state.”

