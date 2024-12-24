Travis Hunter deletes Instagram as rumors circulate about his fiancee... and a Colorado teammate speaks out

Travis Hunter appeared to delete his Instagram account on Sunday night, as his relationship with fiancee Leanna Lenee faced increased scrutiny on social media.

The Colorado Buffaloes star, who won the Heisman Trophy last week, has had his romance with Lenee scrutinized as a result of a few viral moments in recent weeks amid fan support for his transition from college football to the NFL.

Following his team’s 52-0 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in late November, he and Lenee appeared to argue as he returned to the field. She even appeared to turn away when he went to kiss her.

Then, when the 21-year-old won the Heisman Trophy last week, Lenee was chastised for her reserved reaction while he celebrated.

In a separate incident, Lenee, 23, appeared upset with Hunter for posing for photos with female fans.

Before his account was deleted on Sunday, fans speculated whether Lenee had been faithful to Hunter throughout their relationship.

After his Instagram page was deleted, his Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders spoke out for him on X, writing: “All y’all athletes, entertainers, artists, etc. if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around.”

‘At this point, you’re just posting for the algorithm and trying to look cool.

Hunter has been defending Lenee throughout the social media storm. After they appeared to clash at the Buffaloes game, he posted a video of them together on Instagram, kissing and smiling.

Last week, a video emerged of Hunter dismissing the outrage, saying, “They want me to be unhappy.” They don’t want me to have a relationship. The comments and people, you know, the hating, the hatred that I am receiving. It is draining. It is undoubtedly draining.

‘Every time I pick up my phone, there is something new that they are lying about. We are only a topic right now. It is draining.

Hunter and Sanders are expected to go early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter is an especially intriguing prospect because he has experience playing both wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado.

Nate Burleson, a former NFL star turned broadcaster, weighed in on the controversy surrounding Lenee and the college football star, who announced their engagement in February.

‘It’s everyone else’s business because that couple made it public,’ Burleson told TMZ.

‘You cannot complain when people respond. That is social media. You cannot say “mind your own business” or “keep your opinion to yourself” after sharing it with everyone.

Burleson empathizes with the Buffalo star, having dated his now-wife Aloya while playing at the University of Nevada. Back then, he claimed, many people assumed she was with him because of his NFL prospects.

‘She was the trophy long before I began chasing them in the NFL. That may be the case in Travis’ relationship. ‘I don’t know,’ Burleson said.

‘All I know is to show them both grace. They are young! ‘They will figure it out.

SOURCE