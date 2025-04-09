Tragedy in Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse: Nelson Cruz’s Sister Among Victims

A terrible incident happened early Tuesday in the Dominican Republic when the roof of a popular nightclub collapsed, killing at least 27 people and injuring over 130. This heartbreaking event took place at Jet Set Nightclub in Santo Domingo, the country’s capital. Rescue teams are still searching for people trapped under the rubble.

Nelson Cruz’s Sister Nelsy Cruz Dies in Collapse

One of the victims was Nelsy Cruz, the sister of former Minnesota Twins baseball star Nelson Cruz. She was also the governor of Montecristi, a province in the northwestern part of the country. Her death was confirmed by Nelson Cruz through a post on social media.

In a message shared by the family, they said, “With deep sorrow, the Cruz Martinez family informs of the passing of our beloved sister, mother, daughter, aunt, and friend: Nelsy M. Cruz Martinez.”

This news has deeply saddened many people, both in the Dominican Republic and in the baseball world.

Former MLB Player Octavio Dotel Also Involved

Another former Major League Baseball player, Octavio Dotel, was also at the nightclub when the building collapsed. He was rescued from the debris, but there are mixed reports about his current condition. Authorities are still gathering more information.

Nelson Cruz’s Recent Visit to Minneapolis

Just a week before the accident, Nelson Cruz was in Minneapolis. He had been invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins’ Home Opener. Cruz played for the Twins from 2019 to 2021 and is still loved by fans in Minnesota for his time with the team.

Ongoing Rescue Operations

As of now, search and rescue teams are working hard to save any remaining survivors. Many people are still believed to be buried under the fallen roof and debris of Jet Set Nightclub. Emergency services are on the scene, and hospitals are treating dozens of people who were injured during the collapse.

A Nation in Mourning

This tragedy has shocked the Dominican Republic. The death of Nelsy Cruz, a well-known leader, has added even more sorrow to an already heartbreaking situation. The country is mourning the loss of so many lives, and officials have promised a full investigation to find out what caused the roof to collapse.

The nightclub collapse in Santo Domingo has brought pain and loss to many families, including that of baseball star Nelson Cruz. As rescue efforts continue, the country hopes for more survivors to be found. The memory of those lost, including Nelsy Cruz, will remain in the hearts of their loved ones and the nation. Authorities are working to find out the reason behind the collapse and ensure justice for the victims.

