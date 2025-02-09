US local news

Tony Roberts Dies: ‘Serpico’, ‘Annie Hall’, and Broadway Actor Was 85

By Oliver

Published on:

Tony Roberts Dies 'Serpico', 'Annie Hall', and Broadway Actor Was 85

Tony Roberts, an actor who worked with filmmakers including Woody Allen and Sidney Lumet, has died. He was 85.

Nicole Barley, the Broadway actor’s daughter and sole survivor, confirmed Roberts’ death to The New York Times. He died on Friday at his Manhattan home from complications with lung cancer.

In Play It Again, Sam (1972), Annie Hall (1977), Stardust Memories (1980), and Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), Roberts was known for playing Allen’s nonchalant friend, balancing the auteur’s and star’s anxious onscreen presence.

The actor also starred in Lumet’s Serpico (1973) and Just Tell Me What You Want (1980).

Roberts’ other film credits include Star Spangled Girl (1971), The Taking of Pelham 123 (1974), and Amityville 3-D (1983), as well as appearances on The Love Boat, Trapper John, M.D., Matlock, The Carol Burnett Show, All My Children, and Law & Order.

Roberts is also a stage actor who has appeared on Broadway in shows like Barefoot in the Park, Sugar, Cabaret, and Xanadu.

Source

For You!

Stradivarius violin, constructed at 'pinnacle' of maker's career over 300 years ago, sells for eye-popping sum

Stradivarius violin, constructed at ‘pinnacle’ of maker’s career over 300 years ago, sells for eye-popping sum

War-torn Lebanon creates its first cabinet in over two years to break the deadlock

War-torn Lebanon creates its first cabinet in over two years to break the deadlock

Protest was held at 7th and Rangeline

Protest was held at 7th and Rangeline

What to know about the missing Alaska flight that was found with no survivors

What to know about the missing Alaska flight that was found with no survivors

95-Year-Old Woman Lives on Cruise Ship After Late Husband Says Do not Stop Cruising

95-Year-Old Woman Lives on Cruise Ship After Late Husband Says “Do not Stop Cruising”

Oliver

Recommend For You

Texas SNAP Benefits: Up to $1,756 Delivered for Qualifying Recipients This Week

Big Tax Break for West Virginia Drivers Rebates Coming Soon

Big Tax Break for West Virginia Drivers Rebates Coming Soon

SNAP Benefits Are Getting a Boost in 2025 – What You Need to Know!

SNAP Benefits Are Getting a Boost in 2025 – What You Need to Know!

The IRS announces the most effective way to avoid Tax Refund delays

The IRS announces the most effective way to avoid Tax Refund delays

VA Announces End of Remote Work for Thousands of Employees

VA Announces End of Remote Work for Thousands of Employees

A New Child Tax Credit Proposed in Ohio State Here’s Who Qualifies and How Much to Get

A New Child Tax Credit Proposed in Ohio State: Here’s Who Qualifies and How Much to Get

The Ultimate Trick to Save Money at Costco When Shopping Is Easier Than You May Think

The Ultimate Trick to Save Money at Costco When Shopping Is Easier Than You May Think

Five More CalFresh Payments to Be Delivered This Month You Will Get Up to $1,756

Five More CalFresh Payments to Be Delivered This Month: You Will Get Up to $1,756

Confirmed $750 stimulus check for pregnant women – so you can apply if you live in these 3 states

Confirmed $750 stimulus check for pregnant women – so you can apply if you live in these 3 states

3 days left to claim your $5000 direct payment from the Arthur J. Gallagher user data breach class action lawsuit

3 days left to claim your $5000 direct payment from the Arthur J. Gallagher user data breach class action lawsuit

Say goodbye to tax returns for thousands of Americans – the IRS will no longer accept them as of today

Say goodbye to tax returns for thousands of Americans – the IRS will no longer accept them as of today

Everything You Should Know About February's SNAP Benefits in Texas $975 for a Four-Person Family

Everything You Should Know About February’s SNAP Benefits in Texas: $975 for a Four-Person Family

Leave a Comment