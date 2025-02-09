Tony Roberts Dies: ‘Serpico’, ‘Annie Hall’, and Broadway Actor Was 85

Tony Roberts, an actor who worked with filmmakers including Woody Allen and Sidney Lumet, has died. He was 85.

Nicole Barley, the Broadway actor’s daughter and sole survivor, confirmed Roberts’ death to The New York Times. He died on Friday at his Manhattan home from complications with lung cancer.

In Play It Again, Sam (1972), Annie Hall (1977), Stardust Memories (1980), and Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), Roberts was known for playing Allen’s nonchalant friend, balancing the auteur’s and star’s anxious onscreen presence.

The actor also starred in Lumet’s Serpico (1973) and Just Tell Me What You Want (1980).

Roberts’ other film credits include Star Spangled Girl (1971), The Taking of Pelham 123 (1974), and Amityville 3-D (1983), as well as appearances on The Love Boat, Trapper John, M.D., Matlock, The Carol Burnett Show, All My Children, and Law & Order.

Roberts is also a stage actor who has appeared on Broadway in shows like Barefoot in the Park, Sugar, Cabaret, and Xanadu.

