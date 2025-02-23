Tom Izzo Reacts to Michigan Player Proposing to Girlfriend Following Loss to Michigan State

Tom Izzo led the Michigan State Spartans to a big win in Ann Arbour on Friday night, defeating the rival Michigan Wolverines 75-62.

The No. 12 Spartans were not the only big winners of the night, as Michigan centre Vlad Goldin successfully proposed to his girlfriend on the Crisler Centre hardwood after the 14th-ranked Wolverines lost.

On Saturday, Izzo appeared on College GameDay and was asked about his opponent’s biggest moment after the loss.

Izzo was specifically asked if he felt bad about defeating Goldin just before he dropped to one knee. The long-time Spartans coach had a funny response.

“Doesn’t bother me at all,” Izzo responded. “I wish him and her the best of luck… I wish him a happy marriage and 70 years of togetherness, but for now, I’m just going to worry about winning a game.”

About what one might expect from Izzo. There are few rivalries as intense as those between Michigan and Michigan State. The most recent meeting produced results both on and off the court.

