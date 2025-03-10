Owosso

Tom Izzo praises Tre Holloman for confronting Michigan players about midcourt logo Beef

By Oliver

Published on:

Tom Izzo is proud of Tre Holloman for refusing to back down.

Late in Michigan State’s 79-62 victory over Michigan on Sunday, Holloman confronted two Wolverines players standing on the Spartans’ midcourt logo.

It was senior day in East Lansing, and every year, the graduating seniors walk to midcourt to kiss the logo before being substituted out of their final home game.

On Sunday, Michigan freshmen L.J. Cason and Phat Phat Brooks stood on the logo as Michigan State’s seniors began to leave the court, and Holloman was not pleased. He confronted the two Wolverines and ended up shoving them before they separated.

Following the game, Izzo addressed the crowd, telling Holloman that he didn’t want his player “doing that very often,” but then inviting the junior guard to kiss the logo himself.

Holloman was defending his teammates on the day of their final home game, just before they celebrated their Big Ten championship. It’s not surprising that Izzo praised his actions.

