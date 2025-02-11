Tom Cruise fans are concerned as he looks unrecognizable in the Super Bowl advertisement

Fans of Tom Cruise said they had to do a double-take before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced off in Super Bowl LIX.

On Sunday, February 9, the Golden Globe winner returned to television, this time to help kick off Super Bowl LIX by hosting a promotional clip for FOX in which the Mission: Impossible alum hyped up fans for the game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

However, following the ad, viewers began analyzing the 62-year-old’s appearance, with one X (formerly Twitter) user admitting it “took me a while to recognize him.”

“Tom Cruise doesn’t even look like Tom Cruise,” someone else wrote.

A third stated that the actor “looks like a Chuck E. Cheese animatronic got one wish, and it was to be human for a day.”

“Tom Cruise looks like Tom Cruise wearing a Tom Cruise skin suit,” another critic wrote, while another joked, “Tom Cruise looks like he’s wearing a Halloween mask of Tom Cruise.”

There were also comparisons about his resemblance to other Hollywood stars, with one social media user suggesting he was “morphing into Dustin Hoffman” and another saying he was “looking like a young Valerie Singleton.”

Tom Cruise has spent thousands of dollars to look like a young Valerie Singleton. pic.twitter.com/iXrPpeSZHG — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) February 10, 2025

One more person asked, “Why does Tom Cruise look like a deepfake of Tom Cruise?”

Though many were eager to speculate on whether the Top Gun star’s unrecognizable appearance was the result of plastic surgery or a combination of AI and CGI, others were unconcerned, dismissing any proposed concerns and claiming it was simply part of the natural aging process.

“Tom Cruise finally looking old makes me feel old,” another fan confessed.

“Legend ,” another Instagram user declared, before someone else said, “Ready for Jerry Maguire’s comeback.”

“This was the perfect way to start it ,” said a third person.

“I loved this part of the Super Bowl pregame!! “What an iconic actor and voice for this type of thing,” one more gushed, adding, “Nice job, Tom. Of course, I loved the Mission: Impossible trailer. “Gonna be .”

Source