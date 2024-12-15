Toledo woman accused of kidnapping and torturing a man on Friday the thirteenth.

A Toledo woman is facing charges after police say she kidnapped and tortured a male victim.

Indiolla Howell Junior, who currently resides in south Toledo, was arrested and charged with kidnapping while attempting to terrify or inflict injury soon after 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to Toledo police, Howell used a sharp tool to slice and stab the victim on his face, head, arms, and chest. Howell is also accused of pouring hot oil on the victim, lighting a coat on fire, and dripping the blazing embers on him.

The victim informed Toledo Police that the assault lasted half an hour.

The victim’s status is unknown at this time, but investigators believe he is the source of information.

