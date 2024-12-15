US local news

Toledo woman accused of kidnapping and torturing a man on Friday the thirteenth.

By Steven

Published on:

A Toledo woman is facing charges after police say she kidnapped and tortured a male victim.

Indiolla Howell Junior, who currently resides in south Toledo, was arrested and charged with kidnapping while attempting to terrify or inflict injury soon after 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to Toledo police, Howell used a sharp tool to slice and stab the victim on his face, head, arms, and chest. Howell is also accused of pouring hot oil on the victim, lighting a coat on fire, and dripping the blazing embers on him.

The victim informed Toledo Police that the assault lasted half an hour.

The victim’s status is unknown at this time, but investigators believe he is the source of information.

Source

For You!

Missing mother of 4 found shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her boyfriend she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ boyfriend arrested

Missing mother of four discovered shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her lover she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ Boyfriend arrested.

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a 'horror show'.

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a ‘horror show’.

Toledo woman accused of kidnapping and torturing a man on Friday the thirteenth.

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

Regret statements': ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos' 'rape' comments

Regret statements’: ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos’ ‘rape’ comments

Steven

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Donald Trump

Social Security Announces Retirement Pension Increase for Housewives in 2025

Donald Trump

What Can You Purchase at Walmart Using SNAP Benefits? Tips to Maximize Your Allowance

Donald Trump

How to Download Your VA Disability Determination Letter – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Who Qualifies for the New $500 Stimulus Payment as an Inflation Rebate?

Donald Trump

Critical Social Security Update for Retirees – Major Changes Coming in 2025 That Will Impact Your Finances

Donald Trump

Here’s What to Expect for U.S. Housing Prices in 2025 – And It’s Not Good News

Donald Trump

Direct Social Security Payments for SSDI Recipients in December – Exact Dates Revealed

Donald Trump

What Assets Don’t Count Toward SSI Income Limits? Here’s What You Should Know

Donald Trump

When Is the December Deadline to Apply for Stolen SNAP Benefits Reimbursement?

Leave a Comment