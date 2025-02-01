Today is the last SSI payment in January: In February there will be no more Social Security income

Social Security payments are set to resume in February, but first, a payment will be moved to the last day of January due to, shall we say, a “anomaly” in the official Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar.

The SSA makes monthly payments on various dates for all types of benefits it provides: retirement (in three groups on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and SSDI disability benefits, which share a date with the withdrawn based on the beneficiary’s birthday.

A brief summary of Supplemental Security Income

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federal program in the United States that assists people with limited economic resources who are disabled, blind, or 65 years or older. Unlike Social Security retirement benefits, SSI does not require prior work history because it is intended for people with low incomes and limited resources.

To qualify for SSI, recipients must meet strict income and asset limits, as these financial aids (based on need rather than work history) are intended for those in greatest need.

An individual recipient’s maximum payment is $967, while a couple who lives together and receives benefits together can receive up to $1,450 in total. If the beneficiary is required to pay for an essential helper, the maximum award is $484.

Why February SSI benefits are paid in January

SSI payments are made on the first of each month. If that date falls on a weekend, payment is made on the previous month’s last business day. For example, in March 2025, because March 1st is a Saturday, payment will be made on Friday, February 28th.

For decades, the agency has followed a policy of not making payments on weekends or holidays. With this approach, the SSA ensures that payments are never late and always arrive on time. If you do not receive your Social Security or SSI benefits on time, there are several ways to contact the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The SSA customer service phone number is 1-800-772-1213. This service is offered Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time). If you are deaf or hard of hearing, call 1-800-325-0778 for TTY service.

Before you call, make sure you have your Social Security number and any relevant documentation, such as letters or notices from the Social Security Administration, handy.

This will help accelerate the process. If you prefer not to call, you can visit your local Social Security office or access your account online at www.ssa.gov to check the status of your payment or send a message.

Also See:- SNAP Benefits Under Trump: Confusion Over Federal Allotments Funding Freeze