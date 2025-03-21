To assist with the Douglas County fire, local firefighters band together

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District in Shell Knob announced on Tuesday that they were sending firefighters to assist, followed by a post today by Branson Fire Rescue, which stated that their department, along with firefighters from the Southern Stone and Western Taney County Fire Protection Districts, were also part of the mutual aid task force.

Aurora and Pierce City have also dispatched firefighters to assist Douglas County efforts.

The fire started as a control burn on Sunday, but it re-ignited after strong winds blew embers into other fires.

In a Facebook post and an interview with Ozarks First, Sheriff Chris Degase discussed the fire’s impact, including the evacuation of several homes, some of which were destroyed.

Weather forecasts indicate that conditions will worsen over the next few days, and Degase joins other officials in advising against burning outside.

