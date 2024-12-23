Title 42 may be addressed by the first executive order, according to the incoming Trump press secretary

Karoline Leavitt, President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary, has suggested that Title 42 may be addressed in Trump’s Day 1 executive orders.

Leavitt spoke on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she discussed what may be expected on Trump’s first day in office next month.

“He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he made to the American people on the campaign trail to secure our southern border, to fast-track permits for fracking, for drilling, and to also take executive action to stop some of the transgender insanity that we have seen take over this country,” Leavitt said on Tuesday.

Maria Bartiromo questioned Leavitt on what immigration-related executive actions Trump intends to take.

“Well, guarding the southern border, perhaps we might look into Title 42. Many of these executive measures are still being discussed by our policy teams and lawyers,” she stated.

Title 42 is a contentious Trump-era provision that allows asylum seekers to be expelled from the country. The policy went into effect early in the COVID-19 epidemic.

It ended in May 2023, when the pandemic public health emergency was declared officially over. It occurred more than a year after the Biden administration initially attempted to overturn the directive.

Reimplementing Title 42 isn’t Trump’s sole immigration strategy.

As mentioned throughout the campaign, the president-elect intends to launch a mass deportation of undocumented migrants, but analysts question if such an operation is practical and what the economic consequences would be.

“President Trump is also going to launch the largest mass deportation of illegal criminals in American history,” says Leavitt.

“He can do that immediately by empowering federal and local law enforcement to work together to identify, to detain, and to deport these illegal criminals that we know are roaming freely in our country.”

