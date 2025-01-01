Time is running out to get Michigan REAL ID card

REAL ID Deadline Extended

The United States Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID Act’s enforcement deadline. You must have a REAL ID by May 7, 2025.

Due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency has extended the deadline for Michigan residents to obtain a REAL ID-compliant identification!

How To Get The REAL ID in Michigan

If this is your first time obtaining a Michigan driver’s license or ID card, you should review the ‘Applying for a Driver’s License or ID? (SOS-428)’ form. The official Michigan website states that this form will explain what documents you will need to obtain your REAL ID card.

If you are renewing, two options may or may not happen:

“If your renewal notice indicates that your card is REAL ID compliant, your new license or ID (standard or enhanced) will have a star printed on it. If you renew an enhanced license or ID, the American flag will be printed on it to indicate that it meets the federal REAL ID requirements.”

However, if it is not found to be compliant, you must visit a Secretary of State office.

If your name differs from what appears on your birth certificate, you must complete a certified name-change document, such as a marriage license or court order.

As a transplant from Michigan, I can relate to this. If you were born in another state, you must contact your birth state’s Vital Records Office to obtain a certified copy of your birth certificate before applying for a Michigan REAL ID.

Why Does The REAL ID Deadline Matter?

After May 7th, 2025, all air travelers must present a REAL ID or a REAL ID-compliant ID to board domestic flights.

Keep in mind that REAL ID is valid for more than just flights.

Without an updated REAL ID or a passport, you will be unable to board commercial flights or enter certain regulated federal facilities, such as military bases or federal courthouses.

