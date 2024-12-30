Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards continues to rack up significant fines for obscene language in postgame interviews.

Anthony Edwards was fined $100,000 by the NBA for profanity in a postgame interview on Friday after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets, 113-112. In his postgame interview, Edwards used “s—” twice and “f—” once after making the game-winning 3-point shot in the final 30 seconds.

“The play was for [ Julius Randle ] to go 14 — big-small pick and roll,” Edwards said . “Once he picked it up, who else? I gotta go get it. S—. Nickeil [Alexander-Walker] found me, he cut me off. I’m like, ‘s—, I’m goin for the win’. Like Gilbert Arenas said, I don’t do overtime, so f— it.”

Edwards’ second fine in a week is significant. His harsh criticism of officials earned him a $75,000 fine on Dec. 23.

“F—— awful. After losing to the Golden State Warriors, Edwards quipped, “Everyone except the woman. However, the other two guys were awful. Why they don’t call a foul: excuses. The s– was awful. They want to talk to me, not my coach. I got a tech after saying one thing to the ref.”

“The fine amount is based in part on Edwards’ history of using profane language during media interviews,” the league’s Sunday fine release stated.

Edwards swore in other media interviews.

“We don’t have s— on offense,” Edwards stated following a loss to the Knicks earlier this season. Nobody knows us. We only know that I and Julius Randle will shoot a lot of shots.”

After the $35,000 fine Edwards received in November for throwing a fan the middle finger, he has been fined $210,000 for the season, not including technical foul fines of $2,000 each. Edwards is praised for his honesty with the press, but the NBA wants him to be less profane.

