TikToker Nahsiyah Turner, 17, uploaded a pleasant final post hours before she was found horribly injured behind a mall and died

Nahsiyah Turner, who had thousands of TikTok and Instagram followers, was found seriously injured in her car outside a shopping mall in Los Angeles County on January 18.

Cops raided the Los Cerritos Center and found the social media star “unresponsive.”

According to People, the 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported hearing commotion in the mall’s parking lot, according to Los Alamitos High School’s student newspaper, The Griffin Gazette.

“There was a lady passed out and a full car of boys and one girl, all screaming,” Chipotle restaurant manager Jeremy Paguia told the outlet.

More than ten police cars and two ambulances raced to the shopping mall.

According to Paguia, one nurse spent at least ten minutes working on TikTok.

Approximately 20 cars were reportedly stuck in the mall parking lot and unable to leave.

Police have not revealed any information about the suspected shooter.

Turner shared a video with her fan base on the day of the shoot, revealing a new hairstyle.

She was seen dancing and having fun while showing her viewers how she styled her hair step-by-step.

The final shot showed her smiling as she posed with super long, curly pigtails that cascaded down her back.

“I should start doing hair, atp,” she wrote in the caption.

More than five million people watched her final TikTok video.

Turner was seen dancing to the Blueface song Carne Asada by the roadside.

A slew of heartbroken fans have left comments underneath the video, expressing their grief.

“Don’t want to believe it,” one said.

“I’m in denial; this can’t be real,” another said.

Tributes have been pouring in for the influencer in the wake of her death.

Fellow TikTokers have shared photos from vigils that have occurred.

Candles and flowers were placed on the ground around a sign that read, “Siyah.”

“Thank you for being a friend to me being there for me, always making me smile,” a mourner told me.

“I can’t thank you enough for simply being you, your authentic self.

“Regardless of what was going on, you never deviated from your character.

“Fly high beautiful, I love you forever and always.”

Others honored the star by releasing purple and white balloons.

They added the hashtag “Fly high, Siyah.”

Turner had over 200,000 TikTok followers and 36,000 Instagram followers when she died.

Her Instagram followers have since increased to 36,700.

She now has over 310,000 TikTok followers and 9.6 million likes.

