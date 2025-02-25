Three young women died in a tragic car crash during a high school basketball game

Following a high school basketball game, three young women, ages 18, 19, and 21, were passengers in a Toyota Corolla that tragically crashed into a GMC Terrain in Missouri. The three women died, as did the driver of the GMC Terrain, a 38-year-old man.

According to PEOPLE, the fatal car accident occurred on Friday, February 18, around 8 p.m. on Highway 54. The women were returning home from a high school basketball game. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old man drove the Toyota Corolla that carried the women. The Corolla reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a collision with the GMC Terrain.

According to the report, all victims died at 10:47 p.m., two hours after the crash. The highway patrol report does not include the victims’ names. However, tributes on social media identified the three women as Climax Springs School District graduates.

The Climax Springs School District identified the victims as Ava Wolfe, Jayden Butterfield, and Violet Colorado. The school district paid tribute to the killed women in an undisclosed statement.

“Last evening, after attending an away basketball game, three recent Climax Springs graduates were killed in a car accident.” Ava Wolfe, Jayden Butterfield, and Violet Corado,” the statement reads, according to KSNF. “Ava and Jayden were both beloved District employees who devoted their time and talent to our students every day.” As students, all of these people left a mark on our school.”

Furthermore, the school district will be hosting counselors to assist any students or staff members who have been affected by the tragic news. “As the families and our community grieve the loss of lives which held many great things ahead of them, please keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement’s conclusion states.

The man driving the Corolla and the 38-year-old woman inside were both severely injured. Furthermore, two 16-year-old girls and an 18-year-old sustained minor to moderate injuries, while a 39-year-old woman was seriously injured. The deceased GMC Terrain driver’s identity has yet to be revealed.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the families of the three deceased young women. “These beautiful souls were part of three different families and have left the community devastated,” according to the fundraising page.

