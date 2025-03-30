Three Stimulus checks programs to deliver up to $8,700 among eligible Americans

Stimulus checks are not new to Americans; they have been distributed for many years. They’ve been injecting capital into American homes to (as the name implies) stimulate local economies. We discovered three different stimulus check programs that may interest you.

While we are already aware of stimulus check programs, such as those implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, some are still in effect today, and you may not be aware that your household is eligible for payments of up to $8,700.

Family First Pilot Program: Targeted Support for Families in Sacramento, CA

The Family First Financial Support Pilot Program, which is currently active in Sacramento, California, seeks to avoid Child Protective Services intervention by providing direct transfers to vulnerable families. Recipients can receive $8,700 over a year if they meet certain criteria.

To qualify, applicants must live in a designated ZIP code, such as 95815, 95821, or 95823, and care for a Black, African American, American Indian, or Native child aged 0 to 5.

Furthermore, family income cannot exceed 200% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $62,400 per year for a family of four. If you applied for this program (with a deadline of October 2024), you should be receiving payments as of today.

Another unavoidable program requirement is the prohibition on receiving additional guaranteed income from similar programs or comparable state aid. If this happens, the Family First stimulus check payment will be suspended.

2021 tax refunds: 1.1 million Americans race against time to claim them

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reported that more than 1.1 million taxpayers have unclaimed refunds for fiscal year 2021. Those who did not file their federal return (Form 1040) for that period have until April 15, 2025 to request their money, which averages $781.

If no action is taken by the deadline, the funds will be sent to the US Treasury. This call excludes certain credits, such as the Recovery Rebate Credit, which requires additional documentation. The IRS emphasizes that even people with low or no income in 2021 may qualify, especially if they had taxes withheld or are eligible for tax breaks.

The agency reminds taxpayers that in order to begin the process, they must gather documents such as W-2, 1098, or 1099 forms for 2021. Some states may require additional steps, so it is recommended that you consult official platforms or seek advice from experts.

To facilitate the process, the agency suggests:

Download income transcripts directly from your portal.

Use free tax filing software if you qualify.

Contact authorized tax assistance centers for personalized support

While the Treasury holds these funds, the IRS reiterates that claiming them is a taxpayer’s right. All that is required is timely action and accuracy in documentation.

Stimulus checks of up to $2,612 for Alaska residents

Alaskans are eligible for the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), which is an annual payment made to those who maintain residency in the state. In 2023, the base amount of this dividend was $1,312, plus an energy support of $1,300, for a total of $2,612.

By 2024, the dividend is expected to be between $1,000 and $1,500, with the final figure to be announced later.

The primary requirement for accessing this benefit is to have lived in Alaska for the entire previous calendar year. Those who did not submit their application by March 31, 2024, the previously established deadline, are ineligible to receive the current-year dividend.

Also See:- Is your tax refund delayed? Check your status for free with this tool from the IRS