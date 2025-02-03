Three Rounds of SSDI Benefits Are Being Prepared for February: Complete list of dates

Social Security Disability (SSDI) payments are made on specific dates each month, based on the beneficiary’s date of birth and the date they began receiving benefits.

The payment schedule for SSDI beneficiaries in February 2025 begins on February 3, when those who began their retirement before May 1997 are paid, regardless of their date of birth.

Then, three more payments are made for groups of beneficiaries categorized by their date of birth: on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays.

Three SSDI payments start on the second Wednesday of February

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is now prepared to make the three required payments each month for workers with disabilities, based on the formula we mentioned before, that is, on the last three Wednesdays of the month:

February 12: Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month, who began receiving benefits after May 1997.

February 19: Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of any month, who began receiving benefits after May 1997.

February 26: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month, who began receiving benefits after May 1997.

Additionally, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be advanced from Saturday, February 1 to Friday, January 31, as the Social Security Administration (SSA) does not process payments on weekends or holidays.

SSDI benefits: the way the agency calculates your payments

As you are aware, this SSA benefit program provides financial assistance to workers who have developed a disability that prevents them from performing a gainful activity (a job), and to qualify, they must:

Have a work history with Social Security contributions ( FICA taxes ).

). Meet the SSA definition of disability, which involves a medical condition that lasts at least one year or results in death, and that prevents you from performing meaningful work.

The SSDI benefit amount is calculated using the beneficiary’s average earnings during his or her working life before becoming disabled. Higher incomes and higher Social Security contributions (via FICA taxes) tend to result in higher benefits.

To be eligible for the maximum payment of $4,018 per month in 2025, the following criteria must be met: Worked for at least 35 years, reached the maximum FICA tax limit on multiple occasions, and accumulated 40 work credits, which are equivalent to approximately 10 years of work.

In 2025, the SSA adjusted SSDI benefit amounts, raising the maximum monthly payment following the 2.5% COLA increase for this fiscal year. However, not all beneficiaries will receive this amount, as it is determined by factors such as previous income and years of contributions to the system.

