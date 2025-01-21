US local news

This weekend, the coldest area in the ‘lower 48’ was in Colorado, with temperatures far below zero

By Oliver

Published on:

This weekend, the coldest area in the 'lower 48' was in Colorado, with temperatures far below zero

It’s no secret that this weekend was cold in Colorado, with at least another 24 hours of frigid temperatures ahead. Much of the country was chilly, to say the least, as an arctic air mass dropped down into the lower 48 states; Colorado, however, was one of the coldest.

While many American cities and towns were cold, the coldest temperature recorded in the contagious United States on Sunday was in Colorado, and it occurred in two different locations.

According to the National Weather Service, a low temperature of minus 34 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded in Crested Butte as well as eight miles southwest of Lake George.

This is a 122-degree difference from the country’s hottest place on the same day, 88 degrees in Vero Beach, Florida, and six degrees colder than the coldest place in the country on Saturday, Peter Sinks in Utah, with a low of minus 28.

The coldest Monday temperature so far was even lower than in Colorado, but it was not recorded there. On Monday morning, the temperature at Forest Center in Minnesota, about 20 miles south of the Canadian border, was minus 42.

More cold weather is on its way to the Centennial State, with Tuesday morning expected to be the coldest period of the frigid multi-day stretch that is moving through the state.

Believe it or not, the minus 34 degree temperature recorded in Colorado this weekend is not even close to the state record. According to Colorado State University, a minus 61-degree temperature was recorded on February 1, 1985, near the town of Maybell, Colorado.

SOURCE

For You!

Migrants grieve in Mexico after Trump cancels all appointments for Biden's CBP. One app just after swearing in

Migrants grieve in Mexico after Trump cancels all appointments for Biden’s CBP. One app just after swearing in

Barron Trump reveals his real colors with a telling gesture for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Barron Trump reveals his real colors with a telling gesture for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Donald Trump Attempts to End Birthright Citizenship Through Executive Order

Donald Trump Attempts to End Birthright Citizenship Through Executive Order

Many LGBTQ+ Americans plan to leave the country. What Would Happen If I Stayed

Many LGBTQ+ Americans plan to leave the country. What Would Happen If I Stayed?

Connecticut elected officials respond to Donald Trump's inauguration

Connecticut elected officials respond to Donald Trump’s inauguration

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

EITC Up to $7,830 How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

EITC Up to $7,830: How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

Tax Relief on the Horizon The Child Tax Credit to Be Boosted in One State

Tax Relief on the Horizon: The Child Tax Credit to Be Boosted in One State

New SNAP Food Stamps payments are coming in these States

New SNAP Food Stamps payments are coming in these States

Confirmed by the IRS – new relief for those affected by the L.A. and California fires – you have until today to file if you meet this one requirement

Confirmed by the IRS – new relief for those affected by the L.A. and California fires – you have until today to file if you meet this one requirement

How much money do Americans have in their pockets The picture no one dares to paint

How much money do Americans have in their pockets? The picture no one dares to paint

What do I have to do to get a $10,000 tax refund from the IRS in California

What do I have to do to get a $10,000 tax refund from the IRS in California?

PFD Confirmed – Official date when you will receive your first $1,702 stimulus payment starting in 2025

PFD Confirmed – Official date when you will receive your first $1,702 stimulus payment starting in 2025

IRS alerts on Form W-2 due by this date for all taxpayers – do it before it’s too late

IRS alerts on Form W-2 due by this date for all taxpayers – do it before it’s too late

The Tool Created by the IRS to File Your Taxes for Free, No Payments Required

The Tool Created by the IRS to File Your Taxes for Free, No Payments Required

SNAP Benefits in January 2025 Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

SNAP Benefits in January 2025: Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

The 2025 Tax Season When Will You See Your $7,830 Refund Money

The 2025 Tax Season: When Will You See Your $7,830 Refund Money

Leave a Comment