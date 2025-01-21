It’s no secret that this weekend was cold in Colorado, with at least another 24 hours of frigid temperatures ahead. Much of the country was chilly, to say the least, as an arctic air mass dropped down into the lower 48 states; Colorado, however, was one of the coldest.

While many American cities and towns were cold, the coldest temperature recorded in the contagious United States on Sunday was in Colorado, and it occurred in two different locations.

According to the National Weather Service, a low temperature of minus 34 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded in Crested Butte as well as eight miles southwest of Lake George.

This is a 122-degree difference from the country’s hottest place on the same day, 88 degrees in Vero Beach, Florida, and six degrees colder than the coldest place in the country on Saturday, Peter Sinks in Utah, with a low of minus 28.

The coldest Monday temperature so far was even lower than in Colorado, but it was not recorded there. On Monday morning, the temperature at Forest Center in Minnesota, about 20 miles south of the Canadian border, was minus 42.

More cold weather is on its way to the Centennial State, with Tuesday morning expected to be the coldest period of the frigid multi-day stretch that is moving through the state.

Believe it or not, the minus 34 degree temperature recorded in Colorado this weekend is not even close to the state record. According to Colorado State University, a minus 61-degree temperature was recorded on February 1, 1985, near the town of Maybell, Colorado.

SOURCE