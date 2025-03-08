This week, Shannon’s Big 3 includes the arrest of a notable Joplin doctor

Big story #3 – On Tuesday, March 4th, at 9:39 p.m., Carthage police responded to the 400 block of South Orner Ave in reference to a recent shooting. Officers found Austin Hodge, 27, of Carthage, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Mercy Joplin and is currently in critical condition.

Big story #2 – A prominent Joplin dentist has been arrested on drug and weapons charges. It is alleged that John Joseph II committed first-degree drug trafficking and unlawful use of a weapon.

Big story #1 – Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, there were reports of a two-vehicle crash on Chapel Road, and HH notified e-911. Carthage police say one driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Source