This virus is quickly spreading in North Carolina, and there is no therapy. Here’s How to Stay Safe

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a virus is rapidly circulating throughout much of the South, and there is no treatment.

Norovirus (or “winter vomiting disease”) cases in North Carolina have recently increased because it is more common in the winter, according to Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist at the UNC School of Medicine, who told The Charlotte Observer earlier this month.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), this virus is highly contagious and can be transmitted through close contact with an infected individual, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, resulting in outbreaks in close settings such as schools, offices, and health care facilities.

Here’s what you should know about the virus.

Norovirus vs. stomach bugs

“Stomach bugs” are similar to norovirus, but there are some key distinctions between them, according to the American Medical Association (AMA):

Onset : Norovirus symptoms typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure.

: Norovirus symptoms typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Duration : Norovirus usually lasts one to three days, which is often shorter than other stomach bugs.

: Norovirus usually lasts one to three days, which is often shorter than other stomach bugs. Specific symptoms : Norovirus commonly causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. It may also lead to fever, headache and body aches.

Who is most at risk of contracting norovirus?

The CDC warns that eating raw shellfish puts you at risk of contracting norovirus.

“If eaten raw, oysters and other filter-feeding shellfish can contain viruses and bacteria that can cause illness or death,” according to the World Health Organization.

According to the CDC, children under the age of 5, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness.

How can you treat the symptoms of norovirus?

Once symptoms appear, there is no specific treatment, and you must simply wait for them to subside.

Use these strategies to prevent complications :

Stay hydrated . You must replenish the fluids lost through vomiting and diarrhea or you could feel a lot worse. Drink water, clear broths, fruit juices or sports drinks.

. You must replenish the fluids lost through vomiting and diarrhea or you could feel a lot worse. Drink water, clear broths, fruit juices or sports drinks. Use oral hydration solutions . If you are finding it hard to ingest any of the above fluids, try these to help your intestines absorb more quickly.

. If you are finding it hard to ingest any of the above fluids, try these to help your intestines absorb more quickly. Get as much rest as possible to help your body recover.

to help your body recover. Eat bland foods . If you can manage it, or once you can keep food down, eat soft, bland foods to ease back into eating.

. If you can manage it, or once you can keep food down, eat soft, bland foods to ease back into eating. Avoid caffeine , alcohol or drinks with extremely high sugar content.

, alcohol or drinks with extremely high sugar content. Over-the-counter medications can, in some cases, help manage symptoms, but use these with caution.

When should you see a doctor?

According to the Mayo Clinic, if your diarrhea does not go away after several days, you should seek medical attention.

You should also contact your doctor if you have severe vomiting, bloody stools, stomach pain, or dehydration.

How to prevent norovirus

You can use these tips to help prevent norovirus infections in your household, according to NCDHHS :

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water often.

Handle and prepare food safely.

When you are sick, do not prepare food or care for others who are sick.

Wash laundry thoroughly.

Clean and disinfect surfaces.

