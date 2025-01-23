US local news

This virus is quickly spreading in North Carolina, and there is no therapy. Here’s How to Stay Safe

By Oliver

Published on:

This virus is quickly spreading in North Carolina, and there is no therapy. Here's How to Stay Safe

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a virus is rapidly circulating throughout much of the South, and there is no treatment.

Norovirus (or “winter vomiting disease”) cases in North Carolina have recently increased because it is more common in the winter, according to Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist at the UNC School of Medicine, who told The Charlotte Observer earlier this month.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), this virus is highly contagious and can be transmitted through close contact with an infected individual, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, resulting in outbreaks in close settings such as schools, offices, and health care facilities.

Here’s what you should know about the virus.

Norovirus vs. stomach bugs

“Stomach bugs” are similar to norovirus, but there are some key distinctions between them, according to the American Medical Association (AMA):

  • Onset : Norovirus symptoms typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure.
  • Duration : Norovirus usually lasts one to three days, which is often shorter than other stomach bugs.
  • Specific symptoms : Norovirus commonly causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. It may also lead to fever, headache and body aches.

Who is most at risk of contracting norovirus?

The CDC warns that eating raw shellfish puts you at risk of contracting norovirus.

“If eaten raw, oysters and other filter-feeding shellfish can contain viruses and bacteria that can cause illness or death,” according to the World Health Organization.

According to the CDC, children under the age of 5, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness.

How can you treat the symptoms of norovirus?

Once symptoms appear, there is no specific treatment, and you must simply wait for them to subside.

Use these strategies to prevent complications :

  • Stay hydrated . You must replenish the fluids lost through vomiting and diarrhea or you could feel a lot worse. Drink water, clear broths, fruit juices or sports drinks.
  • Use oral hydration solutions . If you are finding it hard to ingest any of the above fluids, try these to help your intestines absorb more quickly.
  • Get as much rest as possible to help your body recover.
  • Eat bland foods . If you can manage it, or once you can keep food down, eat soft, bland foods to ease back into eating.
  • Avoid caffeine , alcohol or drinks with extremely high sugar content.
  • Over-the-counter medications can, in some cases, help manage symptoms, but use these with caution.

When should you see a doctor?

According to the Mayo Clinic, if your diarrhea does not go away after several days, you should seek medical attention.

You should also contact your doctor if you have severe vomiting, bloody stools, stomach pain, or dehydration.

How to prevent norovirus

You can use these tips to help prevent norovirus infections in your household, according to NCDHHS :

  • Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water often.
  • Handle and prepare food safely.
  • When you are sick, do not prepare food or care for others who are sick.
  • Wash laundry thoroughly.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces.

SOURCE

For You!

This virus is quickly spreading in North Carolina, and there is no therapy. Here's How to Stay Safe

This virus is quickly spreading in North Carolina, and there is no therapy. Here’s How to Stay Safe

Drivers fear $1,000 fines as two new 'illegal passing' rules quietly take effect. You will not see cops until you get ticketed

Drivers fear $1,000 fines as two new ‘illegal passing’ rules quietly take effect. You will not see cops until you get ticketed

Blake's Lotaburger to apply a fee amid the national egg scarcity

Blake’s Lotaburger to apply a fee amid the national egg scarcity

GoFundMe raises over $30,000 for an Indiana pizza delivery worker who was tipped $2 after trekking half a mile through deep snow

GoFundMe raises over $30,000 for an Indiana pizza delivery worker who was tipped $2 after trekking half a mile through deep snow

Jeff Bezos removed 'LGBTQ+ rights' and 'equity for Black people' from Amazon's business standards

Jeff Bezos removed ‘LGBTQ+ rights’ and ‘equity for Black people’ from Amazon’s business standards

Oliver

Recommend For You

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025 Who is eligible

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025: Who is eligible?

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

You Might Have a $1 Coin That’s Worth $13,500 Here’s What to Check

You Might Have a $1 Coin That’s Worth $13,500: Here’s What to Check

The Last States Disbursing SNAP Benefits This Week Up to $1,751 for Selected Families

The Last States Disbursing SNAP Benefits This Week: Up to $1,751 for Selected Families

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

Today Is the Last SNAP Benefits Payment Day in One State 8 More to Continue More Days

Today Is the Last SNAP Benefits Payment Day in One State: 8 More to Continue More Days

The Many Risks of Printing Your ATM Voucher

The Many Risks of Printing Your ATM Voucher

How to get the IRS Stimulus check in January 2025

How to get the IRS Stimulus check in January 2025?

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

EITC Up to $7,830 How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

EITC Up to $7,830: How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

Leave a Comment