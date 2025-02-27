US News

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Wyoming

According to recent data, Fort Washakie has been identified as the poorest town in Wyoming. Here are the key details:

Fort Washakie Statistics

  • Median household income: $40,000 (compared to Wyoming’s $72,495)
  • Poverty rate: 27.1% (Wyoming’s rate is 10.7%)
  • Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.1% (Wyoming’s rate is 29.0%)
  • Median home value: $160,700 (Wyoming’s median is $269,900)
  • Population: 1,481

Comparison to State Averages

Fort Washakie’s economic indicators fall significantly below Wyoming state averages:

  • The median household income is $32,495 lower than the state median
  • The poverty rate is more than 2.5 times higher than the state rate
  • The percentage of residents with a bachelor’s degree is nearly 19 percentage points lower
  • The median home value is over $100,000 less than the state median

Context

It’s important to note that this designation is based on recent data analysis and may not reflect the full economic complexity of the town. Factors such as local industries, employment opportunities, and community resources also play a role in the overall economic health of a community.

While Fort Washakie currently holds this designation, it’s worth mentioning that economic conditions can change over time, and efforts to improve local economies are ongoing in many communities across Wyoming.

