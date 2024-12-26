US News

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Washington

Rachel Greco

The poorest city in Washington is Yakima, according to various sources analyzing economic data. Here are the key details regarding Yakima’s economic status:

Economic Overview of Yakima

  • Median Household Income: Yakima has a median household income of approximately $44,950, significantly lower than the state average of $73,775.
  • Poverty Rate: The city faces a poverty rate of about 20.4%, compared to Washington’s overall rate of 10.8%.
  • Educational Attainment: Only 19% of adults hold at least a bachelor’s degree, which is below the state average of 36%.
  • Housing Market: The median home value in Yakima is around $173,000, while the state average is much higher at $339,000.

Comparison with Other Towns

While Yakima is identified as the poorest city, another town, Oroville, has been reported as the poorest town in Washington based on different criteria. Oroville has a median household income of $32,083 and a higher percentage of households receiving SNAP benefits (30.3%) due to its smaller population size (around 1,700 residents) and economic struggles.

Additional Context

Yakima’s economic challenges stem from various factors, including historical deindustrialization and shifts in local industries. Despite its agricultural strengths—being a major producer of fruits and hops—the city continues to grapple with high unemployment rates and economic instability.

In summary, Yakima stands out as Washington’s poorest city based on income and poverty metrics, while Oroville is noted as the poorest town when considering smaller populations.

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing.

