This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Indiana

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

The title of the poorest town in Indiana has been attributed to Austin, a small community located in Southeastern Indiana. According to a report by 24/7 Wall Street, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, Austin’s median household income is significantly lower than the state average, standing at $27,008 compared to Indiana’s average of $61,944.

Key Statistics for Austin

  • Population: Approximately 3,921 residents.
  • Education: Only 10.8% of adults hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 27.8% statewide.
  • SNAP Benefits: About 27.4% of households receive SNAP assistance, which is much higher than the state average of 9%.
  • Median Home Value: Homes in Austin have a median value of $74,200, while the state average is $158,500.

While some reports have named Bloomington as the poorest city due to its high poverty rate of 34.3%, this designation often stems from its large student population affecting income statistics. Economic experts argue that such comparisons can be misleading, as they do not accurately reflect the overall economic conditions of towns with significant student demographics.

In summary, Austin holds the title of the poorest town in Indiana based on median income and related socioeconomic indicators, while Bloomington’s situation is complicated by its status as a college town.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

