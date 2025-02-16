US News

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Idaho

By Lucas

Published on:

Glenns Ferry has been identified as the poorest town in Idaho. Located about an hour from Boise, this small town of approximately 1,197 residents faces significant economic challenges.

Economic Indicators

  • Median household income: $29,219, which is 53.9% lower than Idaho’s statewide median of $63,377
  • Poverty rate: 41.7%, compared to the state average of 11.4%
  • Median home value: $104,200, significantly lower than Idaho’s median of $266,500

Contributing Factors

Several factors contribute to Glenns Ferry’s economic struggles:
  1. Limited employment opportunities: The town’s economy has been impacted by a lack of diverse job options.
  2. Lower cost of living: While this can be beneficial for residents, it also reflects the area’s economic challenges.
  3. Educational attainment: Only 10.6% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 29.1% statewide.

Historical Context

Glenns Ferry has a rich history, known for the historic Three Island Crossing on the Oregon Trail. Despite its economic challenges, the town maintains a strong sense of community and charm.

Looking Forward

While being labeled as the poorest town is challenging, it’s important to note that Glenns Ferry’s story is not over. The town’s resilience, community spirit, and historical significance may provide opportunities for future economic development and revitalization efforts.

Lucas

