This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Idaho

Median household income : $29,219, which is 53.9% lower than Idaho’s statewide median of $63,377

: $29,219, which is 53.9% lower than Idaho’s statewide median of $63,377 Poverty rate : 41.7%, compared to the state average of 11.4%

: 41.7%, compared to the state average of 11.4% Median home value: $104,200, significantly lower than Idaho’s median of $266,500

Limited employment opportunities: The town’s economy has been impacted by a lack of diverse job options. Lower cost of living: While this can be beneficial for residents, it also reflects the area’s economic challenges. Educational attainment: Only 10.6% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 29.1% statewide.

