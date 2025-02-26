This Town Has Been Name The Poorest In Illinois

Alorton has been named the poorest town in Illinois. With a population of 1,864 people, Alorton residents make a median household income of $19,605 per year, which is significantly lower than the state’s annual median household income of $72,563. The town faces severe economic challenges, with 54% of Alorton households receiving government aid.

Key Statistics:

Population: 1,864

Median household income: $19,605

State median household income: $72,563

Percentage of households on government aid: 54%

It’s worth noting that while Alorton is identified as the poorest town, Alexander County has been named the poorest county in Illinois. The county has a poverty rate of 21.4% and an unemployment rate of 6.3%, with a population of 5,261 people.

These economic challenges are part of a broader issue of poverty in Illinois, with several other towns and cities also facing significant financial hardships.

The state government has recognized this problem and passed the Intergenerational Poverty Act in 2020, aiming to cut deep and persistent poverty by 50% by 2026 and eliminate poverty entirely in Illinois by 2036.

However, progress towards these ambitious goals has been slow, particularly in rural areas like Cairo in Alexander County, which continue to struggle with issues such as lack of affordable housing, job opportunities, and essential services.

