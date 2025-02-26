US News

This Town Has Been Name The Poorest In Illinois

By Oliver

Published on:

This Town Has Been Name The Poorest In Illinois

Alorton has been named the poorest town in Illinois. With a population of 1,864 people, Alorton residents make a median household income of $19,605 per year, which is significantly lower than the state’s annual median household income of $72,563. The town faces severe economic challenges, with 54% of Alorton households receiving government aid.

Key Statistics:

  • Population: 1,864
  • Median household income: $19,605
  • State median household income: $72,563
  • Percentage of households on government aid: 54%

It’s worth noting that while Alorton is identified as the poorest town, Alexander County has been named the poorest county in Illinois. The county has a poverty rate of 21.4% and an unemployment rate of 6.3%, with a population of 5,261 people.

These economic challenges are part of a broader issue of poverty in Illinois, with several other towns and cities also facing significant financial hardships.

The state government has recognized this problem and passed the Intergenerational Poverty Act in 2020, aiming to cut deep and persistent poverty by 50% by 2026 and eliminate poverty entirely in Illinois by 2036.

However, progress towards these ambitious goals has been slow, particularly in rural areas like Cairo in Alexander County, which continue to struggle with issues such as lack of affordable housing, job opportunities, and essential services.

Sources:

  1. https://www.iheart.com/content/2023-11-13-illinois-town-named-the-poorest-in-the-entire-state/
  2.  https://www.iheart.com/content/2024-01-04-the-poorest-county-in-illinois/
  3.  https://967theeagle.net/10-illinois-towns-with-the-lowest-income/
  4.  https://www.theworkersrights.com/top-10-poorest-city-in-illinois/

For You!

Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Arkansas This Is What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Arkansas? This Is What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Iowa Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Iowa? Here’s What the Law Says

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Utah A Legal Guide

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Utah: A Legal Guide

This Town Has Been Name The Poorest In Illinois

This Town Has Been Name The Poorest In Illinois

Is it illegal in Nevada to flip off a cop Here's what the law says

Is it illegal in Nevada to flip off a cop? Here’s what the law says

Oliver

Recommend For You

Stimulus Payments March 2025 What checks could you cash throughout the month

Stimulus Payments March 2025: What checks could you cash throughout the month?

Stimulus Payment 2025 Can Immigrants Qualify Check Eligibility & amp; Amount!

Stimulus Payment 2025: Can Immigrants Qualify? Check Eligibility & amp; Amount!

If you are eligible you can send your taxes to the IRS in 2025 with free help

If you are eligible you can send your taxes to the IRS in 2025 with free help

Child Tax Credit Get Up to $2,000 Per Child in 2025 from the IRS

Child Tax Credit: Get Up to $2,000 Per Child in 2025 from the IRS

Do not withdraw money or access your funds – Wells Fargo Bank has frozen the accounts of all its customers for this reason

Do not withdraw money or access your funds – Wells Fargo Bank has frozen the accounts of all its customers for this reason

The IRS confirms – You will not receive the $2,600 stimulus check refund in March for the following reason

The IRS confirms – You will not receive the $2,600 stimulus check refund in March for the following reason

SNAP Direct Payment of $292 – you will receive it on your EBT card in the next few days if you live in these states

SNAP Direct Payment of $292 – you will receive it on your EBT card in the next few days if you live in these states

Donald Trump Child Tax Credit Plan For Families Of All Income Levels In 2025 Know Eligibility & amp; Impact

Donald Trump Child Tax Credit Plan For Families Of All Income Levels In 2025: Know Eligibility & amp; Impact

Everything You Need to Know About the $725 Stimulus Payments in California!

Everything You Need to Know About the $725 Stimulus Payments in California!

Snap Benefits Are About to End It’s the Last Chance to Get Cash This Month

Snap Benefits Are About to End: It’s the Last Chance to Get Cash This Month

IRS Tax Season 2025 Confirmed Tax Refund payments for the coming days of March

IRS Tax Season 2025: Confirmed Tax Refund payments for the coming days of March

IRS Tax Refund 2025 Key Dates and Factors That May Delay Your Payment

IRS Tax Refund 2025: Key Dates and Factors That May Delay Your Payment

Leave a Comment