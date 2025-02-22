Finance

This Is the Last Week of SNAP Benefits Payments: Up to $1,756 for Families in TX

By Lucas

Published on:

This Is the Last Week of SNAP Benefits Payments Up to $1,756 for Families in TX

Food stamps (SNAP benefits) are being distributed to thousands of recipients across Texas until February 28. And they receive their money in the form of a Lone Star Card, which is essentially Texas’s version of food stamps (SNAP) or cash assistance.

Consider it a debit card, but instead of your paycheck, it’s loaded with cash to help you shop for necessities. Cool, right? Simply swipe it anywhere that accepts EBT, and you’re set. Oh, and when your application is approved, you will receive this shiny card.

Getting the card is easy-peasy: claim your Lone Star Card

Jump online to apply because it’s the quickest way. Do you prefer to communicate face to face? That’s no problem; simply contact your local office (go to the USDA’s website and click on “Find an Office”) or the Texas SNAP hotline at 1-877-541-7905.

Need help with the paperwork? Your local food bank has trained staff to assist low-income families in applying for SNAP benefits.

With this magical plastic, you can purchase groceries, snacks, and even seeds for growing your own vegetables. But wait—no alcohol, cigarettes, hot meals, or pet food, okay? S

ave them for another day. Your WIC package includes cereal, milk, peanut butter, baby food, and even tofu. Yes, they have options for everyone.

When Will You Receive Your Benefits in Texas?

If you were certified for benefits after June 1, 2020, your deposit will be received between the 16th and 28th of each month, depending on the last two digits of your EDG (Eligibility Determination Group) number.

Source (Google.com)

Here’s a quick breakdown of deposit dates for February:

EDG Numbers 18 to 53:

  • 18-20 → February 21
  • 21-24 → February 22
  • 25-27 → February 23
  • 28-31 → February 24
  • 32-34 → February 25
  • 35-38 → February 26
  • 39-41 → February 27
  • 42-45 → February 28
  • 46-49 → February 27
  • 50-53 → February 28

EDG Numbers 72 to 99:

  • 72-74 → February 21
  • 75-78 → February 22
  • 79-81 → February 23
  • 82-85 → February 24
  • 86-88 → February 25
  • 89-92 → February 26
  • 93-95 → February 27
  • 96-99 → February 28

Make sure to check your EDG number so you know exactly when your benefits will be available.

SNAP benefits by household size

A household’s size determines the amount of benefits it receives. A one-person household receives a maximum monthly benefit of $292, with an estimated average benefit of $199. A two-person household may receive up to $536 per month, with an average of $364.

Benefits increase proportionately with household size. A three-person household receives the maximum benefit of $768, with an estimated average of $594. A four-person household may receive up to $975, with an average of $726. Families of five may be eligible for a maximum of $1,158, or an estimated $845 per month.

Larger households continue to receive more support. A six-person household may receive up to $1,390, with an average benefit of $1,018. For a seven-person household, the maximum monthly benefit is $1,536, while the average is $1,116. An eight-person household can earn up to $1,756, with an average of $1,317 per month.

For households with more than eight people, an additional $220 is charged for each additional person. These figures are for fiscal year 2025 and are subject to change due to government updates.

