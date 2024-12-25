This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

The first stimulus check of the year is part of the long-running Permanent Fund Dividend program. The plan is to distribute a portion of the income generated by the exploitation of natural resources to eligible Alaska residents.

The dividend amount can vary from year to year depending on the state’s income. For example, in 2024, the approved amount was $1,702 per eligible individual. Clearly, this money is beneficial, especially during expensive holidays like Christmas.

When can you claim your stimulus check?

Be careful because there are important dates to remember. The PFD program offices will be closed between December 23 and January 1, 2025, for the Christmas and New Year holidays. You still have time to send the necessary documents via mail, email, or fax.

Payment Dates:

December 19, 2024 : If your application is in “Eligible-Unpaid” status on December 11, 2024.

: If your application is in “Eligible-Unpaid” status on December 11, 2024. January 16, 2025 : If your application is still in “Eligible-Unpaid” status on January 8, 2025.

: If your application is still in “Eligible-Unpaid” status on January 8, 2025. February 20, 2025: For applications in “Eligible-Unpaid” status on February 12, 2025.

Requirements to receive the Alaska stimulus check

It’s not enough just to be a resident of Alaska; there are some other conditions. Here is a simple list to make sure you meet the requirements:

Residence:

You must have lived in Alaska throughout 2023.

You must have the intention of continuing to live in Alaska indefinitely when submitting your application.

Limited absences:

If you were outside of Alaska for more than 180 days, it must have been for an allowed absence (such as studies or work).

You must have been physically present in Alaska for at least 72 consecutive hours in 2022 or 2023.

No legal issues:

You must not have been convicted of a felony in 2023.

You must not have been incarcerated in 2023 for a felony or multiple misdemeanors.

Other requirements:

You must not have claimed residency in another state or country since December 31, 2022.

How do I check my application?

It’s extremely simple. You simply need to log into the myPFD platform to see the status of your application. Also, ensure that the postal address on file is correct, as any errors may cause the payment to be delayed.

This check is more than just extra money; it acknowledges the residents’ connection to the state’s resources. So, if you live in Alaska, don’t pass up the opportunity to claim what is rightfully yours. Do you have any questions? The best option is to contact the PFD Department directly. Good luck!

