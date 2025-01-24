Owosso

This bill proposes repealing cage-free egg standards to bring relief to producers and consumers

By Joseph

Published on:

State Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, introduced legislation on Thursday to repeal Michigan’s cage-free egg mandates, reducing burdens on farmers while also providing relief to consumers facing skyrocketing prices.

The bill, as introduced, seeks to repeal the requirement that eggs sold in Michigan be cage-free, as well as the mandate that farmers and producers raise egg-laying chickens in cage-free systems.

Egg prices have risen by 36.8% in the last year, reaching a high of nearly $9 per dozen in some areas. While the spread of bird flu is cited as the primary cause of these record-high prices, Theis emphasized that cage-free mandates exacerbate the problem for Michigan consumers.

“In 2024 alone, over 40 million egg-laying hens were lost nationwide due to the spread of bird flu, with Michigan accounting for 6.5 million of those losses — 16.5% of the national total,” according to the release. “These devastating numbers have disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages and historically high prices at the grocery store.”

Michigan is one of only five states, along with California, Nevada, Washington, and Oregon, that require all eggs sold in the state to come from cage-free systems.

Experts have noted that, while these systems appear to promote animal welfare, they may inadvertently increase the risk of bird flu transmission.

“Cage-free systems require birds to roam freely in open spaces, which increases their exposure to pathogens like the highly contagious H5N1 virus,” says Theis.

“When wild bird droppings contaminate these environments, it becomes far easier for the virus to spread, forcing farmers to cull entire flocks and prolonging the egg supply crisis.”

Professor Chad Hart, an agricultural economist at Iowa State University, shared these concerns, pointing out that states with cage-free mandates are more vulnerable to outbreaks due to the nature of their production systems.

Furthermore, cage-free egg production is significantly more expensive, with increased labor, housing, and operational costs. These costs are passed on to customers, who are already dealing with inflation and rising food prices.

“We cannot promise this legislation will immediately lower egg prices, but we can remove one of the factors contributing to the financial strain on both farmers and families,” Mr. Theis said. “By giving producers greater flexibility to choose systems that work best for their operations, we are empowering them to focus on rebuilding healthy flocks and stabilizing the egg supply.”

Furthermore, experts warn that egg prices could rise by another 20% in 2025 as the bird flu epidemic shows no signs of slowing. Patrick Penfield, a professor at Syracuse University’s School of Management, predicts that the egg market will continue to be disrupted because it takes nine to twelve months to fully recover production after a flock is culled.

“This is a commonsense solution to help Michigan farmers recover while making it easier for families to afford a basic staple,” Mr. Theis said.

“Our farmers are some of the hardest-working people in the state, and we owe it to them, and to every Michigander struggling at the grocery store, to address the issues driving up costs and creating shortages.”

Senate Bill 28 will be formally read in and referred to committee on January 28.

