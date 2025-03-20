Thinking About Working and Claiming Social Security? Don’t Miss These 2 Pros and 3 Cons

By Oliver

Published on:

Thinking About Working and Claiming Social Security? Don’t Miss These 2 Pros and 3 Cons

If you’re in your late 50s or early 60s, you’ve probably considered when to claim Social Security.

Choosing the right time to apply can affect both your current lifestyle and your long-term financial security, so consider your options carefully.

One major consideration is whether you intend to claim benefits while still working. There are both benefits and drawbacks to doing this, so understanding both sides will help you make an informed decision.

Two Benefits of Claiming Social Security While Working

1. Better Financial Stability Now

Combining your paycheck and Social Security benefits can increase your total income, allowing you to live a more comfortable lifestyle.

This can make it easier to spend without depleting your retirement savings prematurely.

2. Potential Increase in Future Benefits

Social Security benefits are calculated using your 35 highest-earning years. If you continue to work and earn more than you did in earlier years, your future benefit amount may increase.

Even if you’ve already claimed Social Security, the administration can increase your payments to reflect your new earnings.

Thinking About Working and Claiming Social Security? Don’t Miss These 2 Pros and 3 Cons
Source (Google.com)

Three Drawbacks of Claiming Social Security While Working

Reduced Monthly Benefits if Claimed Early

If you claim Social Security before reaching your full retirement age (FRA), which is 67 for most people, your monthly payments will be permanently reduced.

Claiming at 62 may reduce your benefits by up to 30%. If you can manage your own income, delaying Social Security may allow you to receive larger payments later.

Higher Risk of Social Security Taxes

Social Security benefits may be taxed if your provisional income exceeds certain thresholds — $34,000 for individuals and $44,000 for couples.

Because wages increase your taxable income, claiming benefits while working may push you into this tax bracket. Waiting until retirement may allow you to avoid these taxes.

Potential Benefit Reductions Due to the Earnings Test

If you claim Social Security before reaching your FRA and continue to work, you may lose $1 for every $2 earned over $23,400 by 2025.

For those who reach FRA in the same year, the threshold increases to $62,160, and you lose $1 for every $3 earned above that amount. While these withheld benefits are eventually restored, they may temporarily reduce your cash flow.

The decision to claim Social Security is based on your financial goals and comfort with these trade-offs.

If you’re willing to accept potential reductions and taxes, filing early while working could provide valuable extra income.

However, if you are concerned about losing benefits or paying higher taxes, waiting until retirement may be a better option.

Also See:- 2 Major Social Security Updates Coming Soon – How They Affect You?

For You!

Barr says to not worry about Trump and Musk, but denies chance to reassure at next town hall

Barr says to not worry about Trump and Musk, but denies chance to reassure at next town hall

White House insider acknowledges Elon Musk is no longer serving as a 'heat shield' for Trump MSNBC

White House insider acknowledges Elon Musk is no longer serving as a ‘heat shield’ for Trump: MSNBC

Protesters gathered outside Andy Barr's policy talk

Protesters gathered outside Andy Barr’s policy talk

Authorities arrested three individuals in a drug and theft investigation

Authorities arrested three individuals in a drug and theft investigation

March winds blow, so secure your outside things

March winds blow, so secure your outside things

Oliver

Recommend For You

The IRS is sending $2,000 refunds to eligible families over the next few months

The IRS is sending $2,000 refunds to eligible families over the next few months

Get SNAP Food Stamps on your EBT card soon just by living in one of these states

Get SNAP Food Stamps on your EBT card soon just by living in one of these states

$1,756 SNAP Benefits in Florida The Dates of the Next Payments in March 2025

$1,756 SNAP Benefits in Florida: The Dates of the Next Payments in March 2025

DOGE Dividends Trump Is Considering $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Here’s What We Know So Far

DOGE Dividends: Trump Is Considering $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Here’s What We Know So Far

$292 payments from SNAP Food Stamps List of states that will send this benefit before the end of the week

$292 payments from SNAP Food Stamps? List of states that will send this benefit before the end of the week

The IRS warning that could change your tax return this 2025 – thousands of people already under investigation

The IRS warning that could change your tax return this 2025 – thousands of people already under investigation

SNAP Recipients Report “Significant” Cuts in Food Benefits What Trump Says About It

SNAP Recipients Report “Significant” Cuts in Food Benefits: What Trump Says About It

$1112 Stimulus Payment for Colorado Citizens: Check Payment Date & Eligibility

$1112 Stimulus Payment for Colorado Citizens: Check Payment Date & Eligibility

SNAP 2025 Benefits Maximum Amounts and How to Apply Step by Step to Receive Food Stamps

SNAP 2025 Benefits: Maximum Amounts and How to Apply Step by Step to Receive Food Stamps

2025 Tax Refunds Will Be Much Larger Than Last Year: What the IRS Says

2025 Tax Refunds Will Be Much Larger Than Last Year: What the IRS Says

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025 Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025: Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year?

Leave a Comment