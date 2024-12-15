US local news

‘They are on it’: A ‘combat-ready’ drone army might purportedly be dispatched to intercept mystery drones

By Lucas

Published on:

'They are on it' A 'combat-ready' drone army might purportedly be dispatched to intercept mystery drones

The NYPD may soon put an end to mysterious flyovers in New Jersey and sections of New York, according to a news story.

Citizens across the Garden State have reported seeing drones overhead, and state officials have requested assistance and clarification from the federal government over the unmanned vehicle sightings.

According to the New York Post, more than 100 drones could be launched to probe its neighbor.

“The NYPD has a fleet of at least 109 drones that may be deployed in response to recent invasions in the skies over New York and New Jersey. The NYPD’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is looking into the sightings, according to the Post.

The site also cited spokesperson Carlos Nieves, who “referred reporters to the FBI for specifics on the investigation.”

“We have NYPD detectives, FBI agents, and state officials working on it,” Nieves reportedly stated.

According to the story, the FBI “said it was aware of the recent sightings and was working with ‘federal, state and local partners.'”

“The NYPD has been deploying a drone model dubbed the Skydio X10 in its Drone as First Responder pilot program, which dispatches the devices to five precincts in response to 911 calls. According to the study, approximately 60 police officers, many of whom are FAA-licensed, have received training in the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles. “The department hasn’t said whether the drones have weapon capabilities but the manufacturer’s website calls them ‘combat-ready.'”

So far, the federal government has not released specifics about the sightings, but it has constantly stated that they do not pose a security danger.

SOURCE

For You!

Missing mother of 4 found shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her boyfriend she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ boyfriend arrested

Missing mother of four discovered shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her lover she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ Boyfriend arrested.

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a 'horror show'.

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a ‘horror show’.

Toledo woman accused of kidnapping and torturing a man on Friday the thirteenth.

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

Regret statements': ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos' 'rape' comments

Regret statements’: ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos’ ‘rape’ comments

Lucas

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Donald Trump

Social Security Announces Retirement Pension Increase for Housewives in 2025

Donald Trump

What Can You Purchase at Walmart Using SNAP Benefits? Tips to Maximize Your Allowance

Donald Trump

How to Download Your VA Disability Determination Letter – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Who Qualifies for the New $500 Stimulus Payment as an Inflation Rebate?

Donald Trump

Critical Social Security Update for Retirees – Major Changes Coming in 2025 That Will Impact Your Finances

Donald Trump

Here’s What to Expect for U.S. Housing Prices in 2025 – And It’s Not Good News

Donald Trump

Direct Social Security Payments for SSDI Recipients in December – Exact Dates Revealed

Donald Trump

What Assets Don’t Count Toward SSI Income Limits? Here’s What You Should Know

Donald Trump

When Is the December Deadline to Apply for Stolen SNAP Benefits Reimbursement?

Leave a Comment