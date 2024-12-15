‘They are on it’: A ‘combat-ready’ drone army might purportedly be dispatched to intercept mystery drones

The NYPD may soon put an end to mysterious flyovers in New Jersey and sections of New York, according to a news story.

Citizens across the Garden State have reported seeing drones overhead, and state officials have requested assistance and clarification from the federal government over the unmanned vehicle sightings.

According to the New York Post, more than 100 drones could be launched to probe its neighbor.

“The NYPD has a fleet of at least 109 drones that may be deployed in response to recent invasions in the skies over New York and New Jersey. The NYPD’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is looking into the sightings, according to the Post.

The site also cited spokesperson Carlos Nieves, who “referred reporters to the FBI for specifics on the investigation.”

“We have NYPD detectives, FBI agents, and state officials working on it,” Nieves reportedly stated.

According to the story, the FBI “said it was aware of the recent sightings and was working with ‘federal, state and local partners.'”

“The NYPD has been deploying a drone model dubbed the Skydio X10 in its Drone as First Responder pilot program, which dispatches the devices to five precincts in response to 911 calls. According to the study, approximately 60 police officers, many of whom are FAA-licensed, have received training in the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles. “The department hasn’t said whether the drones have weapon capabilities but the manufacturer’s website calls them ‘combat-ready.'”

So far, the federal government has not released specifics about the sightings, but it has constantly stated that they do not pose a security danger.

