These are the retirees who get a payment from Social Security TODAY: these are the amounts

Every month, the United States Social Security Administration sends checks to eligible citizens. All United States citizens will receive their Social Security payments in April, but we also need to know the exact day the payment is sent out, as each payment day is for a different group.

In this sense, thousands of Americans will receive their benefits today, April 3rd, 2025, if they are eligible for them. Group 1 receives their Social Security retirement payment today, and certain requirements must be met in order for the money to be deposited into their checking account today.

Given that the benefit can arrive on up to four different days in April, we can predict when the Social Security money will be available. This is advantageous because it allows us to better organize our household economy.

In any case, we will have our check in our checking account during the month of April, but whether we receive it sooner or later will be determined by the retirement group to which we belong.

Who gets their Social Security check TODAY?

Only group 1 retirees are eligible to receive today’s Social Security payment. However, checks for this type of benefit are distributed to a wide range of retirees. Whether or not you are in group 1 depends on the year you retired, but both disability checks and other retirement checks for age, spouse, or any other reason end up in your pockets.

So, in order to receive Social Security benefits today, we must meet two requirements, the second of which is optional but necessary to receive the funds as soon as possible.

On the one hand, the applicant must have been receiving benefits prior to May 1997. On the other hand, Direct Deposit must be activated in order to receive payment as soon as possible.

If we have not activated this collection method, these two types of payments typically arrive a few days later. It could arrive tomorrow or next week. However, Social Security only sends payments to group 1 retirees, so if you are not in that group, you will not receive this payment today.

Maximum Social Security amounts for TODAY

Depending on the type of retirement we have, the maximum amount may vary. Thus, retirees of a certain age can receive a maximum check of $5,180, whereas disability beneficiaries can receive up to $4,018 per month.

While this is true, not all Americans have the opportunity to receive such a check. However, regardless of the type of benefit we have, the payment is still made, and the amount we receive each month from our retirement does not matter.

